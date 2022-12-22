Read full article on original website
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Plans Hundreds Of Homes On Church Land
Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forecast for SF Bay Area
Up to five inches of rain could fall across most of the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
Alleged drug dealer said to have assaulted SFPD officer faces felony charges
A 19-year-old San Francisco resident is facing felony charges for alleged drug dealing and assault of a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. On Dec. 16, Fernando Castro Torres was arrested for allegedly possessing 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics. In an effort to...
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Thursday As He Escorted Dead Father To Cemetery
OAKLAND (BCN) A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur...
Man Arrested In Connection With Several Crimes Following Probation Search
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) Police in Pacific Grove on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with several crimes following a probation search of his residence. Thomas Nichols, 57, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department.
