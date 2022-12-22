Aurora Community Theatre season continues with 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Aurora Community Theatre continues its 63rd season Jan. 27 with "The Play That Goes Wrong," the second of four productions of the 2022-23 season.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Co. earned the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play and the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Scenic Design.

The play starts with the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show – an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. The Oliver and Tony Award winning comedy is part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes.

“‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ goes uproariously right,” said Steven Suskin, of the Huffington Post

“My audience, for the record, roared as loudly as the crowds at any wrestling match,” said Ben Brantley, of the New York Times

Director Mark Cipra leads the creative team with Amanda Ruby, producer, and Ann Nyenhuis as technical director/stage manager.

The cast of eight includes Lisa Georges, Katie Hintze, Thomas Love, David Ludick, Jaimee Moore, Mia Radabaugh, Vince Stillitano, and Robert Walter.

Tickets for all shows are available online, including seat selection, at auroracommunitytheatre.com or by calling 330-562-1818.

Aurora Community Theatre’s 63rd season continues in 2023 with: Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical April 28 to May 20 and UrinetownJune 23 to July 15.

Aurora Community Theatre is located at 115 E. Pioneer Trail, near the intersection of routes 43 and 306, at the gazebo, in the center of Aurora. ACT extends appreciation to The Denise G. & Norman E. Wells, Jr. Family Foundation for their generous underwriting of the Wells Main Stage.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. www.dramatists.com.