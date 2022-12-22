Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
adastraradio.com
Lawmakers Release $15 Million for Development of South-Central Kansas Mental Health Hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to...
Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests
Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Kansas complained to attorney general about the state Department of Commerce's compliance with open records law. The post Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Ferocity of wildfires in Kansas highlights the need for more prescribed burning of grasses and trees and a larger state investment in firefighting efforts. The post Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KDOT requesting comments on STIP amendment
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state.
Midwest Energy advises of higher natural gas prices during storm
Winter Storm Elliott is bringing a nasty Christmas gift to western Kansas this year, with life-threatening cold temperatures and wind chills of -50 degrees and one to three inches of wind-blown snow. Under those conditions, electric and gas consumption will be higher than normal. Midwest Energy is advising customers that...
bluevalleypost.com
Will Kansas’ food sales tax end in 2023? That’s up to lawmakers
Now, freshly reelected and frustrated with the deal she negotiated, Kelly wants to ditch the phaseout for a quicker and complete end to a tax that takes the biggest bites out of households with the least money. Food sales tax will drop to 4% on Jan. 1. Kelly says that’s...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
Kansas Public Radio
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Sen. Moran Secures Funding for Kansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools
Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
KVOE
WEATHER: Recent winter storm delays decision on Plumb Place agency’s future
Last week’s winter storm postponed a lot of court hearings in Lyon County District Court, including one on the future of the Plumb Place agency. Receiver Kevin Flott had filed a motion to “reconstitute” the Plumb Place Board of Directors. As part of that was a petition to consider revoking the agency’s dissolution. The hearing was slated for Friday morning before Lyon County District Court was closed due to the weather. At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to the state’s online information portal.
