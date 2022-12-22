ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS — (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and others are holding a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris. A 69-year-old Frenchman is facing preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and weapons violations...

