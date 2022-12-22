Effective: 2022-12-23 11:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. The water will peaking shortly and will subside by mid afternoon. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. Along the south shore of the north fork of Long Island, particularly Orient Point, 3 to 6 ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for lingering minor to locally moderate coastal flooding in the eastern Great South Bay this afternoon/evening ahead of tonight`s high tide in response to a strong wind shift sloshing trapped water to the eastern portion of Great South Bay for the Fri eve high tidal cycle.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO