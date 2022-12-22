ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

This is why I hope for a holiday without hunger in Delaware | Opinion

By Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

I have always been the eternal optimist, but there is no denying that the past two years have been incredibly difficult. From a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to record-high inflation, it feels like none of us have gotten a break — especially those with limited resources.

Far too many of our neighbors are making truly difficult choices:

  • Buy food or medicine …
  • Pay the rent or buy groceries …
  • Heat the house or buy food …
  • Skip meals so the kids can eat …

Last year, food donations to the Food Bank of Delaware were down by more than 2.5 million pounds, in large part due to supply chain issues. As a result, we have had to purchase more food to meet unprecedented demands. Since March 2020, our organization has distributed more than 45 million pounds of food.

Unfortunately, we are now seeing higher numbers of people in need of our services than at the height of the pandemic. This past November, our Healthy Pantry Centers in Newark and Milford saw their highest number of visits ever. In 2022, the on-site pantries saw a 40 percent increase in visits compared to 2021.

The stress and trauma of living paycheck to paycheck and experiencing food insecurity is very real in our community, and no one, including those who support organizations like ours, is immune to these struggles.

Jessica, a Wilmington resident, used to donate to the Food Bank, but now she needs our services.

“I used to send a check, $35 or $50, whenever I could … I have no savings left. I cut expenses. I am a homeowner; I was a goody-two shoes. I had a career for 24 years, and I thank you very much for this good, healthy food … I used to write a check and be done. I get it now. I see why it’s so hard,” she said.

For our rural neighbors, the faces of poverty can be hidden, particularly in coastal Sussex County where new housing communities overshadow older mobile home parks. Yet these isolated poor neighborhoods provide shelter for the state’s most vulnerable people: senior citizens and children.

For example: Carol, a 79-year-old grandmother raising her 8-year-old grandson. They live in a small mobile home community off a main highway in rural Sussex County.

“It’s really hard. I have no transportation, and there are no other kids in this neighborhood,” she said.

Jessica and Carol’s struggles are just a glimpse of the daily challenges so many in our community face.

Their stories motivate us at the Food Bank of Delaware to not only do our important work, but to do it better by empowering and providing our neighbors with food that aligns with their dietary needs rather than what we think they will eat

So many of the people we serve work hard, but simply can’t afford all of their most basic needs. After paying their bills, filling up the gas tank to get to work, or paying for childcare, there just isn’t enough left.

Despite these incredible hardships, I have seen hope firsthand.

From the generosity of community members who donate food and funds, to the thousands who tirelessly give their time, the giving spirit of Delawareans is inspiring.

And perhaps most inspiring is the resiliency of the people we serve like Pamela.

She said, “I was very grateful for the help you gave us when we were struggling. So, my husband donated to the Food Bank this year. I pray you can help others like you did us.”

During this season of giving, let us remember to lift one another up, find compassion, and come together to be the light of hope that so many of us all so desperately need right now. It has been a tough year, but as the eternal optimist, I know that better days are ahead.

As we begin 2023, there is much to look forward to, including the opening of our new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford to better serve not just residents of Kent and Sussex counties, but our entire state. While I cannot be certain, I am hopeful that inflation will slow, prices will start to come down, and much-needed relief will be felt throughout our communities. One thing that I can be certain about — the Food Bank of Delaware will be here to serve, uplift and empower our community.

Cathy Kanfesky is president and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.

