'They are each other's biggest fans': Wilsonville High School's Audrey and Kyle Counts are making a name for themselves

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
After 23 years, Lake Oswego graduate Matt Hooten returns to Les Schwab Invitational, this time as a coach
By Shane Hoffmann Matt Hooten is in for somewhat of a full-circle moment next week. When the Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) boys basketball coach steps foot inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, it will mark a return, of sorts. See, Hooten is no stranger around these ...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
kptv.com
3 sisters play basketball for new, No. 1 Oregon team
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Next week is full of stellar high school basketball tournaments in the Pacific Northwest. From the boy’s Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro to the girl’s Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic in Portland. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has our High School Spotlight with a...
How the Les Schwab Invitational rose to national elite holiday basketball tournament prominence
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was December 1997, hours before the championship game in the second Les Schwab Invitational (then the Oregon Holiday Invitational), when John McCallum realized the plan to create a buzz-worthy prep holiday basketball tournament in Portland hit an inflection point. He ...
lovelakeoswego.com
The One Reason We Moved to Lake Oswego and the Endless Reasons We Stayed￼
When my wife and I first married, we vacationed at Bass Lake, just outside of Yosemite National Park. Our times there were so idyllic that we decided to find a lake we could live on. After traveling around the country in a Volkswagen Westphalia exploring the Land of 10000 Lakes and the lake On Golden Pond was filmed on, we passed through Lake Oswego and fell in love. We bought a small cottage on one of the canals, started out with a free boat being given away by neighbors, and plunged headfirst into the lake lifestyle.
Yardbarker
UNC vs. Oregon: Holiday Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/28
In an era in which the stars of the show routinely opt out of bowl games, No. 15 Oregon and North Carolina follow their leading men into the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday in San Diego. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is returning for the 2023 season and Tar Heels phenom Drake...
Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow
It’s snowing in Portland, which means it’s time to revisit the infamous runner who hilariously fell in the snow immediately after giving an interview about the joys of running in the snow. It happened again Thursday morning as Dillon, the mascot for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team, went for a run in Read more... The post Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow appeared first on Awful Announcing.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
The Lake Oswego Review
Grant helps restoration efforts in Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego
As a way to help Mountain Park residents combat invasive species growth, the Oregon Department of Forestry has provided a grant of $251,000 to the Oswego Lake Watershed Council. According to a press release, the Mountain Park Neighborhood Association owns more than 100 acres of woods. Much of that area...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
KGW
Ice storm arrives in Portland, though the worst is yet to come
We started the day with bitter cold temperatures and high winds. We’re still expecting sleet and frozen rain overnight.
Outlook Online
Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham
Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego halts park development project due to funding shortfall
After learning that available funding would not cover costs for all of the projects identified as part of the 2019 parks and recreation bond, the city of Lake Oswego was forced to put one of the larger projects — the development of Rassekh Park — on hold. During...
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
Comments / 0