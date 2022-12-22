ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

'They are each other's biggest fans': Wilsonville High School's Audrey and Kyle Counts are making a name for themselves

By Shane Hoffman Pamplin Media Group
The Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

3 sisters play basketball for new, No. 1 Oregon team

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Next week is full of stellar high school basketball tournaments in the Pacific Northwest. From the boy’s Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro to the girl’s Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic in Portland. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has our High School Spotlight with a...
CLACKAMAS, OR
lovelakeoswego.com

The One Reason We Moved to Lake Oswego and the Endless Reasons We Stayed￼

When my wife and I first married, we vacationed at Bass Lake, just outside of Yosemite National Park. Our times there were so idyllic that we decided to find a lake we could live on. After traveling around the country in a Volkswagen Westphalia exploring the Land of 10000 Lakes and the lake On Golden Pond was filmed on, we passed through Lake Oswego and fell in love. We bought a small cottage on one of the canals, started out with a free boat being given away by neighbors, and plunged headfirst into the lake lifestyle.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Awful Announcing

Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow

It’s snowing in Portland, which means it’s time to revisit the infamous runner who hilariously fell in the snow immediately after giving an interview about the joys of running in the snow. It happened again Thursday morning as Dillon, the mascot for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team, went for a run in Read more... The post Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow appeared first on Awful Announcing.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Grant helps restoration efforts in Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego

As a way to help Mountain Park residents combat invasive species growth, the Oregon Department of Forestry has provided a grant of $251,000 to the Oswego Lake Watershed Council. According to a press release, the Mountain Park Neighborhood Association owns more than 100 acres of woods. Much of that area...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley

It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
LEBANON, OR
Outlook Online

Gunfire rings in Christmas weekend across Gresham

Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County. Gresham police officers were busy Christmas weekend as gunfire rang out Friday, Dec. 23, across East Multnomah County.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy