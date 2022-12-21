ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter by Wang et al Regarding Article, “Dichotomous Roles of Smooth Muscle Cell–Derived MCP1 (Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein 1) in Development of Atherosclerosis”

By Daxin Wang (王大新)
ahajournals.org
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hcplive.com

Study Suggests Vitiligo Induced by Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns from Oxidative Stress

In a recent study, DAMPs were found to play a major role in deteriorating vitiligo conditions by initiating host defenses against signals of danger. New research suggests that oxidative stress may help to induce vitiligo, and that damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) levels in both serum and skin may be used as biomarkers to indicate activity and prognosis of vitiligo.
MedicalXpress

Scientists reveal the role of immune progenitor cells in the repair of inflamed intestinal tissue

The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation...
MedicalXpress

Infection of visceral fat cells may contribute to severe COVID-19, study suggests

Experiments conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP) showed that visceral fat—fat around the liver, intestines and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and high blood pressure—contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in "love handles").
technologynetworks.com

Immune Progenitor Cells Found To Have an Important Role in Gut Repair

The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation is still unknown. Scientists from Kumamoto University in Japan now shed light onto the mechanisms that underlie tissue repair during inflammation in the gut.
Medical News Today

The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism

Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy