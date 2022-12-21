Response by Owens and Deaton to Letter Regarding Article, “Dichotomous Roles of Smooth Muscle Cell–Derived MCP1 (Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein 1) in Development of Atherosclerosis”

The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.

20 DAYS AGO