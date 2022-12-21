Correction to: How Irritating! Electronic Cigarettes Not “95% Safer” Than Combustible Cigarettes: Recent Mechanistic Insights Into Endothelial Dysfunction

Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
MedicalXpress
Alternatives to menthol cigarettes pose significant addiction and health risks
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should extend the ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars to include potential substitutes like menthol pipe tobacco and cigarette tubes, say researchers at Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies and The Ohio State University. Based on a study published in Tobacco Control, the researchers...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Warning on Cigarettes Blocked; Mpox Vaccine Provides Protection; Activity Reduces Risk of Death
A judge blocked the FDA’s mandate that would require cigarette companies to publish a graphic warning on packaging; the Jynneos mpox vaccine effectively offered strong protection against the virus; intense movement was found to reduce the risk of death within 7 years. FDA Graphic Warning Requirement Blocked by Judge.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
MedicalXpress
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
physiciansweekly.com
Prognosis and Smoking Behaviors in Patients with NMIBC
Tobacco smoking is known as the common risk factor which has an association with bladder cancer. However, there’s still less clarity on the prognosis of bladder cancer. For the examination of associations between tobacco use, e-cigarettes, and marijuana with recurrence risk and progression of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and to explore the usage of smoking cessation interventions.
scitechdaily.com
Columbia University Obesity Treatment: Nanotechnology Reduces Fat at Targeted Locations
Positively Charged Nanomaterials Treat Obesity Anywhere You Want. Columbia University researchers discover that the cationic-charged P-G3 reduces fat at targeted locations by inhibiting the unhealthy lipid storage of enlarged fat cells. For a long time, scientists have been working on how to treat obesity, a serious condition that can lead...
tobaccoreporter.com
Filipino Smoking Rate Decreases
The rate of current tobacco use and smoking among Filipinos aged 15 and older decreased to 19.5 percent, or 15.1 million, in 2021, according to GMA News. Exposure to secondhand smoke in homes and public places “significantly declined,” according to Vito Roque Jr. from the Department of Health’s Epidemiology Bureau, citing the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS). The largest decline was in public transportation, decreasing from 37.6 percent in 2015 to 12.2 percent in 2021.
MedicalXpress
Some benefits, potential risks with alternative medicines for heart failure
There are some benefits and potentially serious risks when people with heart failure use complementary and alternative medicines (CAM), to manage symptoms, so involving the health care team is important for safety, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
ScienceBlog.com
Lung cancer in non-smokers: Air pollution a possible trigger, scientists discover
The below Sept. 10, 2022 press release is from the European Society for Medical Oncology.*. A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and development of therapies, according to late-breaking data [to be] reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 by scientists of the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, funded by Cancer Research UK (1). The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year (2,3).
docwirenews.com
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Appears Effective in Chronic ITP
Researchers, led by Judit Demeter, evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of a novel 10% human intravenous immunoglobulin, BT595, in the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Their study, published in Transfusion Medicine, reported that BT595 effectively increased platelet counts with response rates similar to other comparable preparations.
MedicalXpress
Household air purifiers improve heart health among individuals with COPD, researchers find
A six-month study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concludes that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve some markers of cardiovascular health in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. People suffering from COPD often experience shortness of breath, chest tightness and chronic cough. Cardiovascular diseases...
Healthline
WebMD
Pfizer Says FDA Will Fast Track Review of RSV Vaccine
Dec. 7, 2022 -- The first vaccine to protect older people against RSV could gain federal approval next spring, Pfizer announced. The company said the Food and Drug Administration has agreed to a priority review of its candidate vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus for people 60 and older. Pfizer said...
2minutemedicine.com
Bepirovirsen may reduce disease burden in patients with chronic hepatitis B
1. Bepirovirsen resulted in a sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in approximately 10% of participants with chronic HBV infection. 2. The bepirovirsen group had significantly increased adverse events compared to the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Chronic HBV...
labpulse.com
Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID
Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Long-term Use of Dupixent Effective for Patients With Asthma Regardless of CRSwNP Status
Patients with severe asthma with or without coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps (CRSwNP) experienced continued improvements in exacerbations and lung function in an extension study. Long-term use of dupilumab is effective at reducing the annualized exacerbation rate while maintaining lung function improvements in patients with asthma with or without...
