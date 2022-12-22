ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hoops Rumors

Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout

A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Preview: Wizards head to Utah seeking consecutive wins out West

The Wizards (12-20) are coming off a comeback in Phoenix where they received 56 combined points from Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, helping them snap a 10-game losing streak. Now, they're looking to build on that momentum as they head to Utah to face the resilient Jazz (18-16) on Thursday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Wizards 125, Kings 111: Ghosts of Kangzmas Past

The Washington Wizards were 12-21, coming into Sacramento on the second night of back-to-back. What could go wrong?. Sacramento Kings: 111 pts, 44% fg, 31.3% 3 pt, 77.1% ft, 19 ast, 47 reb, 13 to. Washington Wizards: 125 pts, 55.7% fg, 31.3% 3 pt, 70.8% ft, 30 ast, 40 reb,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/23/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have not achieved everything they wanted to achieve in the first third of the 82-game NBA season. The 28-game mark on an NBA schedule means that a team has passed the one-third mile post. The Nuggets have played 30 games, and they have not been able to achieve a few important, specific goals.
DENVER, CO
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA

