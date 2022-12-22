ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.

