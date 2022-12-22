Read full article on original website
Report: Teams 'turned off' by Jae Crowder not showing up this season for Suns
Jae Crowder is in the news just as much the Phoenix Suns right now — and that's saying something with Devin Booker still out with groin soreness and the Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton spat late in Tuesday's loss to Washington. This week, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported the Suns (19-13) turned down...
Rival GM takes shot at Suns' Jae Crowder for holdout
A rival general manager who spoke to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com doesn’t think that Suns forward Jae Crowder has helped himself by sitting out the season as he waits to be traded. “He just didn’t show up,” the GM said. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Utah seeking consecutive wins out West
The Wizards (12-20) are coming off a comeback in Phoenix where they received 56 combined points from Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, helping them snap a 10-game losing streak. Now, they're looking to build on that momentum as they head to Utah to face the resilient Jazz (18-16) on Thursday night.
Lakers News: Assistant Coach Phil Handy Loves To Pay It Forward
Three-time champ enjoys helping young coaches on their journeys.
Yardbarker
Wizards 125, Kings 111: Ghosts of Kangzmas Past
The Washington Wizards were 12-21, coming into Sacramento on the second night of back-to-back. What could go wrong?. Sacramento Kings: 111 pts, 44% fg, 31.3% 3 pt, 77.1% ft, 19 ast, 47 reb, 13 to. Washington Wizards: 125 pts, 55.7% fg, 31.3% 3 pt, 70.8% ft, 30 ast, 40 reb,...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/23/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have not achieved everything they wanted to achieve in the first third of the 82-game NBA season. The 28-game mark on an NBA schedule means that a team has passed the one-third mile post. The Nuggets have played 30 games, and they have not been able to achieve a few important, specific goals.
LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl
Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
