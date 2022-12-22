Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The best CS:GO teams of 2022
2022 was a great year for professional CS:GO. Teams played all the big events on LAN after surviving the online competitions that had to take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans from all around the world had the opportunity to cheer for their favorite players in multiple S-tier tournaments.
dotesports.com
From chat mod to LAN: TSM minustempo is pushing competitive Apex Legends forward
What was supposed to be a normal day for one of the most important figures in Apex Legends began by worrying about, of all things, Super Smash Bros. The accusations, arguments, and eventual cancellations of several events surrounding the Panda Cup and Smash World Tour made life a headache for many players around the world who were trying to decide which events to attend at the end of the year. And for TSM player manager minustempo, that meant figuring out how to get players like Tweek and Leffen to California for Mainstage 2022 on short notice.
dotesports.com
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
dotesports.com
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
dotesports.com
Boston Uprising introduces 2023 OWL roster—and it’s the franchise’s most-stacked lineup yet
After years of mediocrity and disappointment, the Boston Uprising are revolting against averageness for the 2023 Overwatch League season. The franchise has signed an absolutely stacked roster that’s easily its most impressive on paper in years, featuring MVP candidates and former champions. With the exception of DPS player Kwon...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends pros call out ALGS organizers for putting all three 2023 LANs in London
While there was plenty of excitement following the initial announcement of the Apex Legends Global Series heading to London for the first LAN of the competition’s third year, it was quickly followed by confusion. London had been long-rumored to be the next LAN home of ALGS, but no one expected the UK to host all three ALGS LANs in 2023.
dotesports.com
Most successful Call of Duty teams of 2022
Vanguard was one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the Call of Duty League. Every Major had a different team raising a trophy and only one team throughout the entire year won back-to-back. With the 2022 season behind us and the Modern Warfare 2 season already beginning, it’s time to look back on the best of the best.
dotesports.com
Vancouver Titans kicks off 2023 roster by signing Boston Uprising alumni
Overwatch League fans get to celebrate the holidays a bit early this year thanks to the opening of the free agent signing window, which finally kicked off on Dec. 23. Some teams, like the Boston Uprising, came out swinging as soon as possible, but its North American neighbors refused to be outdone.
dotesports.com
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
dotesports.com
‘Happy’ Holidays: Houston Outlaws welcomes back hitscan great to 2023 roster
The Houston Outlaws have been busy over the past few days, announcing several high-profile roster additions since the Overwatch League’s free agency window opened on Dec. 23. Who needs festive wrapped presents when you can have a reigning champion on the team?. Houston has kept the gifts rolling by...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Special Ops Relay Station key in DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is more than just recklessly diving into Al Mazrah and grabbing whatever loot you can. Approaching the Tarkov-inspired game with a loadout you’ll lose if you die is its own game, made even more challenging thanks to the ability to loot and use keys.
dotesports.com
Houston Outlaws shows no fear in dropping the bag for champion tank Fearless
While the Overwatch League offseason has been full of wild roster announcements, nothing spices up the winter like a good old Texas team swap. Former Dallas Fuel tank and 2022 Overwatch League champion Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok is joining the Houston Outlaws’ roster in 2023, the franchise announced today. It’s an unprecedented pickup for a team that has historically opted for budget player options.
dotesports.com
How to reduce lag in Apex Legends
Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. When it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat. Lag can be caused by server overload, which can occur when a huge amount of people are trying to log into the game at once; it can also happen on the player’s end due to problems with your ISP, router, PC and more.
dotesports.com
LoLdle quote of the day solution
Despite being a 2021 launch, Wordle was a staple of the year 2022. It became a global phenomenon, was acquired by The New York Times, and inspired countless spin-offs in just about any theme you can imagine. And LoLdle, created by League of Legends fan Pimeko and launched in mid-2022, adapts the idea to the universe of Riot’s famous MOBA. They credit as inspiration not only Wordle, but also Tusmo, Worldle, Cemantix, and Commander Codex.
dotesports.com
Spotify Smashed: How a small project turned into Spotify Wrapped for Melee
The holiday season is full of different social media trends that pop up every other day, but Spotify has become a staple of December discussions thanks to its end-of-year review program called Spotify Wrapped. And while the music service may have popularized the idea, the Super Smash Bros. community got in on the fun for the first time this year thanks to one developer who decided to try and build out a personal project.
dotesports.com
VALORANT heads to Japan for Masters 2023
VALORANT Masters 2023 will be held in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, as announced by Riot Games on the nation’s official VALORANT channel. In a video showcasing the growth of the esport scene in the land of the rising sun, Riot announced that it’s time for Japan esports to move to “the next stage,” and will do so by hosting in June the second international event for VCT 2023.
dotesports.com
M80 pounces on explosive Siege roster, acquires released XSET squad bound for SI 2023
A familiar face has picked up the former XSET Rainbow Six Siege roster and coaching staff, as well as their qualified spot at the upcoming Six Invitational. The newly formed M80 organization, founded by former XSET COO Marco Mereu, acquired the entire team today. M80 picked up the NA/Brazilian roster...
dotesports.com
Echo take down Raszageth, win third consecutive WoW Race to World First
For the third consecutive time, Echo Esports have won a World of Warcraft Race to World First. Europe’s top WoW team became the first guild in the world to clear the Vault of the Incarnates earlier today, winning the first RWF event of the Dragonflight expansion. After winning the...
Comments / 0