Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Record-Herald
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Kentucky electric cooperatives ask consumers to reduce power usage
Electric power consumption in Kentucky is approaching record levels due to the extreme cold Winter Storm Elliott brought forth.
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
kyweathercenter.com
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
bereadylexington.com
Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman
UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
WTVQ
Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve
Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
Comments / 0