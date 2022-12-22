ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold

Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman

UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve

Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy