Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
KTBS
Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
KTBS
SUSLA's MS KICK hosts Christmas dinner giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays. The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am...
KTBS
Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
ktalnews.com
Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
KTBS
Friday is a day to give back in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex is just hours away from below freezing temperatures setting in, and unfortunately they will be sticking around for a couple of days or more. That means area shelters like the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will be seeing more people than usual showing up looking for a place to stay warm.
ktalnews.com
Caddo students rewarded by district attorney for improved attendance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance. This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway....
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
KTBS
Arceneaux team gives vote of confidence to Water & Sewerage Director
SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city of Shreveport braces for more broken water pipes from a deep freeze, the incoming administration is voicing hope that the director of the department that's going to have to handle those problems stays on. Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and his interim Chief Administrative Officer, Tom...
KTBS
Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
caddo.org
Parish of Caddo holiday office closures
Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Arctic Blast & Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed the Arctic Blast and the Independence Bowl.
KSLA
Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious. The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
Shreveport Firefighter Hit by Vehicle While Battling House Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue this evening. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex. The call was received at 5:32pm and SFD firefighters were on the scene three minutes later. The residence...
ktalnews.com
West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
Comments / 0