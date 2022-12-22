ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

SUSLA's MS KICK hosts Christmas dinner giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays. The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Low water pressure in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday is a day to give back in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex is just hours away from below freezing temperatures setting in, and unfortunately they will be sticking around for a couple of days or more. That means area shelters like the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will be seeing more people than usual showing up looking for a place to stay warm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arceneaux team gives vote of confidence to Water & Sewerage Director

SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city of Shreveport braces for more broken water pipes from a deep freeze, the incoming administration is voicing hope that the director of the department that's going to have to handle those problems stays on. Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and his interim Chief Administrative Officer, Tom...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Parish of Caddo holiday office closures

Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
SHREVEPORT, LA

