Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays
BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
Racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve, and it was all caught on video. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at In-N-Out, and she says that’s when […]
KRON4
Racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve, and it was all caught on video. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at...
sfpublicpress.org
12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment
In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
The Owners Behind Valley Bar + Bottle Shop Are Bringing a New Restaurant to Sonoma
While the name of the upcoming eatery is still undecided, the location is confirmed for 18709 Arnold Drive — an address previously belonging to Delicious Dish.
Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display
Sometimes, the happiest place on earth could just be your neighborhood.
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Upworthy
Librarian archives everything they find between the pages of books and it's a time capsule of its own
Libraries are wonderful places for people who love silence, warmth and books. They often become a way to form beautiful connections with others who share the love of reading too. There is one element of borrowing books from the library that doesn't come with store-bought books. It is the beautiful notes, bookmarks and personal items that people leave behind deliberately or forgetfully while returning a book. In order to provide an intriguing window into the lives of the people in her town, library director Sharon McKellar has been documenting all of the knickknacks left behind in books at the Oakland Public Library for almost ten years. These relics, which range from sketches to sentimental postcards, show how individuals engaged with the library and its books, reports My Modern Met.
Comments / 0