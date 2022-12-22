Over the Garden Fence: Eden Church gathering

Not quite obsolete, a church built long ago in 1870 by a small community called Little York was glowing in a light rain recently. For many years it sat quietly next door to property now owned by Paula and Jamie Brown.

In 2014 the lot was offered to them, church included. The Browns purchased it. The pews, altar rail, a cross and a mirror remained along with some decorations. There is no water supply. For a bathroom there was an incinerator toilet, which Paula admits had a loud fan that made a distracting noise when used.

In 2016 they decided to set up the creche figures in front, do a little decorating, find a pastor and invite local residents to a Christmas service. The effort continued until coronavirus issues struck.

Paula shared that back in the 1800s the area known as "Seal" later became Little York. There was a doctor's office, buggy wheel-maker, a hatchery, and, by the way, a saloon.

Friends and residents had support from Civil War veterans in constructing Eden Church, which is at 7929 T. Highway 136 north of Ohio 30, west of Nevada, Ohio.

This year Paula invited family, neighbors, garden club members, Harvey School board members, work friends, even some former Eden Chapel worshippers to the church. She and brother Adam made matching sprays for the doors at a workshop in our garage. She created some designs for the tops of tall windows inside the church. A garden club member, Shirley Chapman, gifted the church with a small older Christmas tree — ornaments and all — which had belonged to Julie and John Gallitzen, who were as grandparents in her life.

After cleaning up and decorating on Dec. 9, a congregation gathered at 6 p.m. for a service. On that evening Jamie parked cars using an umbrella along with a flashlight. Jacob Reel, a preacher for Ada Church of Christ Disciples, welcomed us. He admitted climbing the hill to attend church as a child and gestured towards his Sunday school teacher, also his aunt, Edna Armstrong. She radiated as she stood.

A gospel group Heartsong had traveled from Mt. Vernon. Darcy and Carl Blankenhorn and Deb Koehler sang with passion and energy to prerecorded music. We stood to sing from the hymnals. The last two pieces were new to me, "Glorious Impossible" and "The First Nightingale Song." The beauty for me was Darcy speaking about how Mary might have felt knowing she would bear a Savior for the world. She and Joseph accepting the the responsibility of taxation with her condition then having a blessed delivery in a stable. The lyrics which followed reflected this scenario.

Paula stated "coming together, quiet in the midst of 'busyness', the simplification and history all touched me." Friends offered holiday delights and punch afterwards.

Life is good as the world remembers lessons of love.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher. .