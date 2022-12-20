Read full article on original website
Washington Boys Bust Out in Second Half of Hoops Win Over Ft. Madison
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team will be having a holly, jolly Christmas after they went into the holiday break on a high note, pulling away in the second half last night to defeat Fort Madison 57-37. Washington played strong defense early and often, but the Demons only led by three at the end of the first quarter and were up 22-20 at halftime. Washington head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that it was in the third period that his guys finally pulled away.
WACO Sweeps Sigourney Hoops
The WACO Warriors got a clean sweep of a basketball doubleheader Monday night against the Sigourney Savages. In the girls’ game, WACO was up single digits most of the night, with the largest lead being by seven at halftime. But outscoring Sigourney 15-4 in the fourth quarter allowed the Warriors to earn a comfortable 56-39 victory. A huge night from senior Ellah Kissell ended up being the difference, as she nearly outscored the Savages herself with a game-high 34 points. WACO moves to 6-2 on the season while Sigourney drops to 5-5 ahead of the holiday break.
Spartans Sweep Hawks in Pre-Christmas Finale
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks dropped a pair of non-conference basketball contests Monday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman to the Solon Spartans from the WAMAC Conference. The Golden Hawk girls gave the No. 6 in Class 3A Spartans all they wanted in a 48-43 loss. The Hawks led 9-7 after the first period and maintained their advantage at 20-18 at half. The Spartans came out of the locker room and took the lead with a 20-11 third quarter. Mid-Prairie countered down the stretch to climb back within three, but the Spartans salted the game away late at the line. Mid-Prairie shot 35% as a team and pulled down 40 rebounds, but couldn’t overcome 22 turnovers. Amara Jones had a game high 11 points, Landry Pacha just missed a double double with nine points and nine boards. With the loss, the Hawks go into break at 5-5 on the year.
WMU Girls’ Hoops Stays Ahead of the Pack Again
The Winfield-Mount Union girls’ basketball team seems unstoppable these days. WMU cruised to another conference win by beating the Highland Huskies 57-23 on Tuesday night. The Wolves led 18-0 at the end of the first quarter, and their dominant defensive effort would continue all night. On offense, senior Bradie...
Main Street Washington’s Last Minute Scramble
If you have last-minute Holiday shopping or all of your Holiday shopping to do, you have two more chances with downtown stores in Washington. Main Street Washington’s Last Minute Scramble is happening Friday and Saturday. Downtown retailers will have last-minute gift options available. Visit the Main Street Washington Facebook page and website for a list of participating businesses and special deals.
Halcyon House Washington Page With Mrs. Claus
On today’s program, we are talking with Mrs. Claus about Christmas and how to get on the nice list. With assistance from Alicia Horras.
Gone wrong: Eastern Illinois 92, Hawkeyes 83
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1) took Saturday’s result and flipped it on its head in a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9, 0-0), 92-82. It supplants, off the top of my head, losses to Omaha (2016-17) and Campbell (2011-12) as the worst in the Fran McCaffery era and probably one of the worst all time.
Ravens Split Alumni Night With Wapello; Ours Leads Outside Attack to Shoot Down Indians
In front of full house at Hillcrest Union, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens entertained the Wapello Indians and Arrows on Alumni Night in Kalona. The Raven boys sent the fans home happy with a 59-46 victory. It was bombs away early for Hillcrest, putting up 19 points in the first quarter on five three point goals, three of them from sophomore sharpshooter Seth Ours and one each for Luke Schrock and Jace Rempel. Wapello was resilient, trailing by a dozen entering the second, the Indians won the next eight minutes and trailed just 29-24 at half. After an even third frame, Wapello scored quickly in the fourth to climb within two, and the Ravens countered with an 11-0 run that included key baskets from Ours and Grant Bender to take back control and finish the win. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingerich talked about how his team finished down the stretch and his standout performers. “I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, coming together, and playing hard, in spite of us not really being able to be together for a few days. It really helped us a lot tonight to keep the turnovers down. Seth (Ours) played his heart out tonight. Playing a ton of minutes tired. He hit some big shots. He played awesome. He’s doing a lot of things out there for us. Leading us as a sophomore. Grant (Bender) played hard, he’s been struggling with some illness. Bryce (Bailey) is pretty heady. He’s able to conceptualize what it is we’re trying to do and he’s only going to get better. Mason Bender also got some big boards for us and then Rowan Miller, freshman guard came in, had a nice steal and went down and got a layup.”
Halcyon House Washington Page with Elisabeth Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Elisabeth Peiffer, founder of The Joy of Music, about The Joy of Music.
Keota Crams Ball Into Bucket All Night vs BGM
The Keota Eagles continued an excellent boys’ basketball season by cruising to a 73-35 win over BGM Monday night in Brooklyn. Keota actually trailed by a point after one quarter, but the Eagles kicked it into second gear from there, turning an eight-point lead at halftime into a 21-point advantage going into the final period.
Kirkwood Locations Closed for winter break
The Washington County Regional Center and all other Kirkwood locations will be closed for winter break starting Friday, the 23rd, and will reopen on January 3rd. Students will return to class on January 17th.
Leadership Washington Class Participates in Health and Wellness Day
The Leadership Washington class experienced a variety of health and wellness-related offerings in town on Wednesday, Dec 14th. They started the day at the UP Home. The class learned about many of the health conditions that can affect the eyes from Dr. Megan Hangartner of Modern Eye Care. They traveled to the YMCA, where Brandi Hemsley of JET Physical Therapy educated the class about how physical therapy can alleviate various causes of pain and improve various surgical outcomes like knee and hip replacements. Nick Pacha, the Parks and Rec Director with the City of Washington, filled them in on the status of the various parks in town, including the development and usage of the new Wellness Park. Washington County Hospital and Clinics CEO Todd Patterson gave the class an update on the new plant operations structure being added to the hospital, as well as the new services and providers that have been added in the past year. John Woodward gave an update on the Washington County Hospital Foundation. The class moved across the street to Halcyon House. They had tours around the facility. Then they took a tour of Hospice of Washington County’s new building led by Katrina Altenhofen, Executive Director.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH NANCY ROTH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Managing Director for the Kalona Historical Society, Nancy Roth, about their new Christmas themed quilts and plans for the new year.
