Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
wufe967.com
California county bans landlords from conducting criminal background checks for housing
A California county has passed an ordinance that will ban landlords from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants, a move made in an effort to make it easier to get housing and curb discrimination. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to adopt a Fair Chance housing...
sfstandard.com
SF Gave $1.4B to Nonprofits This Year. Many Were Not Living Up to Contracts
San Francisco is giving $1.4 billion to more than 600 nonprofits this year to help tackle some of its biggest crises, from housing and homelessness to helping people find jobs. But a new report released Tuesday by city officials suggests quite a few organizations getting city funding were not complying...
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
EXCLUSIVE: Nonprofit grants Christmas wish, furnishes home for previously homeless East Bay family
Thanks to a local nonprofit and previously homeless mother now has a furnished apartment that she received from the mayor of Richmond.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To Americans, See When It Launches!
$1,000 Direct Payments to Americans, See When It Launches!. The San Francisco Department of Public Health was given an award of $5 million to expand in the State’s other areas earlier this month. Black women who are pregnant are guaranteed income. Who are Qualified?. • 425 birthing women. •...
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
cupertinotoday.com
Bay Area Health Officials Issue New COVID and Flu Guidance Ahead of Holidays
Health officers across all nine Bay Area counties issued a rare joint release urging residents to take action to stay healthy this holiday season amid surges of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. According to the release, health officers from the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa...
peninsulapress.com
Man Wrongly Imprisoned for 32 Years Sues San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – After spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Joaquin Ciria wants justice. Ciria, 61, was exonerated last spring after a judge vacated his conviction following the reinvestigation of his case by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On November 29, shortly after spending his first Thanksgiving as a free man in three decades, Ciria filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city and county of San Francisco. If Ciria wins, he could receive a transformative, multimillion-dollar settlement.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Payment Will Be Sent To Eligible Americans for 2 Years, Here’s What You Should Know!
Starting this week, Californians are set to receive $1,000 checks for the two-year universal basic income (UBI) program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Program will be sending out 150 Santa Clara County households experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a no-strings-attached income lock for 24 months. 10 to 15 families are about to receive their first payments.
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
goldrushcam.com
Vallejo, California Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm as a Felon
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jaime Alvarez, 52, of Vallejo, California, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, United States. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
sfstandard.com
SF Police Falsely Accused Magic Mushroom Shop Owner of Selling Meth
San Francisco police admitted Wednesday that they falsely accused a man of selling meth after he was arrested for allegedly selling magic mushrooms at his business in the Haight. Kevin Tevis, the owner of a retail store called Bobbi’s on Haight, was arrested Nov. 23 during a police raid. Officers...
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each Month
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
Comments / 0