San Francisco, CA

newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s

SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
VACAVILLE, CA
peninsulapress.com

Man Wrongly Imprisoned for 32 Years Sues San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – After spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Joaquin Ciria wants justice. Ciria, 61, was exonerated last spring after a judge vacated his conviction following the reinvestigation of his case by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On November 29, shortly after spending his first Thanksgiving as a free man in three decades, Ciria filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city and county of San Francisco. If Ciria wins, he could receive a transformative, multimillion-dollar settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Payment Will Be Sent To Eligible Americans for 2 Years, Here’s What You Should Know!

Starting this week, Californians are set to receive $1,000 checks for the two-year universal basic income (UBI) program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Program will be sending out 150 Santa Clara County households experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a no-strings-attached income lock for 24 months. 10 to 15 families are about to receive their first payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings

Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided

Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Police Falsely Accused Magic Mushroom Shop Owner of Selling Meth

San Francisco police admitted Wednesday that they falsely accused a man of selling meth after he was arrested for allegedly selling magic mushrooms at his business in the Haight. Kevin Tevis, the owner of a retail store called Bobbi’s on Haight, was arrested Nov. 23 during a police raid. Officers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
ALAMEDA, CA

