In One Ear: Couch potato Christmas

Looking for something sublimely ridiculous to waste some time on during this holiday season? Go ahead and Elf Yourself at elfyourself.com, along with 2 billion others. You can also “elf” significant others, parents, dogs, cats, etc., and there are several different themes available in which to hopelessly humiliate yourself.

For music lovers, there’s a dandy rendition of Handel’s “Messiah” live from the Sydney Opera House at ab.co/3qdqzD8. “The Nutcracker” is a traditional must-see, so put on your tutu and watch the Russian State Ballet perform at bit.ly/BalletNut.