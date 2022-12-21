ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say

Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
AUSTIN, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos continues adapting to growing population

The San Marcos population has grown rapidly over the past 10 years and is predicted to see numbers rise at a high rate for the foreseeable future. San Marcos is bound to see a growth in population as a result of the increased admission rates at Texas State University, the addition of major businesses to the surrounding areas and many other factors. Space in San Marcos will run out if the city does not plan and adapt to successfully sustain the expansion.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet

The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

The group opposing TxDOT: ‘Widening highways actually makes traffic worse’

Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin. In addition to building bridges and adding pedestrian and bike paths, the project is also planning to add four lanes to the portion of I-35 that goes through South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy