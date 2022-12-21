The San Marcos population has grown rapidly over the past 10 years and is predicted to see numbers rise at a high rate for the foreseeable future. San Marcos is bound to see a growth in population as a result of the increased admission rates at Texas State University, the addition of major businesses to the surrounding areas and many other factors. Space in San Marcos will run out if the city does not plan and adapt to successfully sustain the expansion.

