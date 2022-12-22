ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: The Yule Lads

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzN4W_0jr81YwU00

According to SmithsonianMagazine.com, Iceland doesn't have jolly old St. Nick; instead, they have the 13 Yule Lads. Sons of trolls, they start coming down from their mountain one by one, starting on Dec. 12. Originally they raised havoc every night; now they leave children gifts for 13 nights.

Originally, children who had been naughty during the day might well find rotting potatoes in their shoes that night instead of candy. Fortunately, the modern versions of the trolls are a good deal nicer, since in 1746 parents were banned from scaring the kiddies with Yule Lad tales.

