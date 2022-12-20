Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Sweeps HLV in Hoops
The Sigourney Savages took both halves of a road conference basketball doubleheader Tuesday night at HLV. In the girls’ game, Sigourney led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and stretched that lead to 11 at halftime. While HLV would fight their way back closer, the Savages would ultimately hold on for a 36-29 win, helping them improve to 4-3 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 6-5 overall.
kciiradio.com
WACO Hoops Holds Off Lone Tree
The WACO Warriors went into the holidays feeling merry and bright after they swept a conference basketball doubleheader at Lone Tree Tuesday night. The WACO girls led by five after the first quarter in the first game, but Lone Tree cut that deficit down by a point, 22-18, going into halftime. It wouldn’t be until the second half that the Warriors would kick their offense into high gear and pull away to win 61-35.
kciiradio.com
Keota Crams Ball Into Bucket All Night vs BGM
The Keota Eagles continued an excellent boys’ basketball season by cruising to a 73-35 win over BGM Monday night in Brooklyn. Keota actually trailed by a point after one quarter, but the Eagles kicked it into second gear from there, turning an eight-point lead at halftime into a 21-point advantage going into the final period.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys Bust Out in Second Half of Hoops Win Over Ft. Madison
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team will be having a holly, jolly Christmas after they went into the holiday break on a high note, pulling away in the second half last night to defeat Fort Madison 57-37. Washington played strong defense early and often, but the Demons only led by three at the end of the first quarter and were up 22-20 at halftime. Washington head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that it was in the third period that his guys finally pulled away.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Split Alumni Night With Wapello; Ours Leads Outside Attack to Shoot Down Indians
In front of full house at Hillcrest Union, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens entertained the Wapello Indians and Arrows on Alumni Night in Kalona. The Raven boys sent the fans home happy with a 59-46 victory. It was bombs away early for Hillcrest, putting up 19 points in the first quarter on five three point goals, three of them from sophomore sharpshooter Seth Ours and one each for Luke Schrock and Jace Rempel. Wapello was resilient, trailing by a dozen entering the second, the Indians won the next eight minutes and trailed just 29-24 at half. After an even third frame, Wapello scored quickly in the fourth to climb within two, and the Ravens countered with an 11-0 run that included key baskets from Ours and Grant Bender to take back control and finish the win. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingerich talked about how his team finished down the stretch and his standout performers. “I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, coming together, and playing hard, in spite of us not really being able to be together for a few days. It really helped us a lot tonight to keep the turnovers down. Seth (Ours) played his heart out tonight. Playing a ton of minutes tired. He hit some big shots. He played awesome. He’s doing a lot of things out there for us. Leading us as a sophomore. Grant (Bender) played hard, he’s been struggling with some illness. Bryce (Bailey) is pretty heady. He’s able to conceptualize what it is we’re trying to do and he’s only going to get better. Mason Bender also got some big boards for us and then Rowan Miller, freshman guard came in, had a nice steal and went down and got a layup.”
kciiradio.com
Kirkwood Locations Closed for winter break
The Washington County Regional Center and all other Kirkwood locations will be closed for winter break starting Friday, the 23rd, and will reopen on January 3rd. Students will return to class on January 17th.
kciiradio.com
Candlelight Tour of Homes a Success
The Washington Chamber of Commerce hosted the 31st Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes earlier this month. The event brought around 450 attendees to tour five different homes and two business stops. The Chamber met its goal and has raised over $5000 for the holiday lights around the square. The Repurpose It store was busy all weekend with treats, Buddy the Elf photo shoot, and a holiday ornament craft event. The Tour of Homes committee is already planning next year’s event, and if you or someone you know would like to be included, you can reach out to the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Find a link to the Chamber website with this story on KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Iowa 92 Bridge Over Skunk River Open To Traffic
Those traveling on Iowa 92 for the holidays will now be able to use the bridge that runs over the North Skunk River. Located just east of Rose Hill, in Keokuk county, the bridge reopened to traffic this week. The bridge had been closed for several months due construction. According...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH NANCY ROTH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Managing Director for the Kalona Historical Society, Nancy Roth, about their new Christmas themed quilts and plans for the new year.
kciiradio.com
Richard LaWayne “Butch” Long
Funeral services for 75-year-old Richard LaWayne “Butch” Long will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, December 30th at the Brighton First Church of God. Burial will follow at Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 6-8p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Washington County, The Crosspoint Baptist Church of Coralville and the Bibles for Pamela fund or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington’s Last Minute Scramble
If you have last-minute Holiday shopping or all of your Holiday shopping to do, you have two more chances with downtown stores in Washington. Main Street Washington’s Last Minute Scramble is happening Friday and Saturday. Downtown retailers will have last-minute gift options available. Visit the Main Street Washington Facebook page and website for a list of participating businesses and special deals.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Piano Marathon Day
Join the Washington Public Library on December 28th for a Piano Marathon. Piano players can sign up for twenty-minute time slots within a two-hour window. All ages and skill levels are welcome to come and keep the music going. The time the event will begin is 9 AM, and the music will hopefully continue until 6 PM. Find a link for more information on this story online at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Sunrise Terrace Named A “Best Nursing Home”
On Wednesday, December 14, Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Winfield was recognized as a Best Nursing Home for long-term care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News and World Report. The ratings have been awarded for the last 13 years. Skilled nursing facilities across the country were assessed on criteria...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Public Library to Host a Holiday Jam
The Washington Public Library will be holding a Holiday Jam Session on Thursday from 2 to 5 PM. Bring your instrument and join Big Band Theory musicians Randy Swift and Michael and Alice Schlothauer to create some holiday music. Or feel free to just come and listen.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Releases Missing Person Report
On Wednesday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding a missing person. Forty-eight-year-old Michael Steven Bishop of Grandview was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 in Grandview driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup. Last contact with Bishop was from his cell phone at 6:58 p.m.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office Make Arrest
At approximately 2:42 AM on Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Nick Meader of Tama, in Riverside. Meader has warrants out of Tama and Linn Counties. His warrants include, Possession of 30 Xanax pills without an Iowa Drug Tax Stamp affixed, a Class D Felony. Possession of methamphetamine, a Class D Felony. Driving a vehicle with a barred license is an aggravated misdemeanor. And possession of Xanax pills without a valid prescription, a serious misdemeanor. Meader was pulled over in Cedar Rapids on June 10th. When he failed to appear for court on August 4th, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and a bond was set at $7500. Meader was held in Washington County Jail until he was released to the Tama County Sheriff’s Department.
kciiradio.com
Snow Ordinance Reminder For Area Cities
With snow in the forecast this week, residents of Kalona, Wellman, and Riverside are encouraged to review their respective parking and snow ordinances. During snow removal operations, the city of Kalona prohibits parking, abandoning, or leaving vehicles unattended on public streets, alleys, or city-owned off-street parking areas. Residents may resume parking when snow has been removed from said areas and the snow has ceased to fall. The city is authorized to remove vehicles that are in violation of the parking ban.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Ward 2 Elections Decision
The Washington City Council met Tuesday. On the Agenda were two items for discussion and resolution regarding the appointment of a person to fill the Ward 2 City Council Vacancy. A discussion was had on whether the council should appoint a person or hold a Special election to fill the vacancy. Mayor Rosien states, “ Passing the resolution to give notice to the Auditor to hold a special election. For the reason of multiple inquiries of qualified candidates, as well as the history of not having consensus on appointment and the fact that appointment can even result in a petition for election. And those reasons alone, I believe, are sufficient to notify the auditor and do an election. A resolution was reached to contact the Washington County Auditor to hold a special election to fill the Ward 2 City Council vacancy. The special election will be held in February.
Comments / 0