Winter Storm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Far northern Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow will continue across southern and central Jefferson County, northern Lewis County and far northern Oswego County through the wee hours of the morning. This band of snow is producing 2 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...This band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary, with the heaviest snow remaining just south of the City of Watertown through early this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Harrisville, Croghan, Lacona, Mannsville, Castorland and Deferiet. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 42. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Erie county. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow today. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
