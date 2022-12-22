Effective: 2022-12-26 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow will continue across southern and central Jefferson County, northern Lewis County and far northern Oswego County through the wee hours of the morning. This band of snow is producing 2 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...This band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary, with the heaviest snow remaining just south of the City of Watertown through early this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Harrisville, Croghan, Lacona, Mannsville, Castorland and Deferiet. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 42. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO