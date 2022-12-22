ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In One Ear: Where are you, Santa?

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 4 days ago
The Santa-watchers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command are on the job, officially tracking Santa's arrival at NoradSanta.org. So how did NORAD get involved? A 1955 Sears, Roebuck & Co. advertisement printed the phone number for kids to call Santa, with one caveat: "Kiddies, be sure and dial the correct number."

A SmithsonianMagazine.com story tells of a kid who misdialed, and reached the Continental Air Defense Command (which became NORAD in 1958), commander-in-chief Col. Harry Shoup's operations hotline. Unfortunately, it was during the Cold War, when eyes were on the skies in case of a Soviet attack.

