Newman to be executive director of Oregon Shores
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition will have a new executive director, Elise Newman, in January. Longtime Executive Director Phillip Johnson will become the conservation director, focusing on policy and advocacy.
Newman has spent 10 years working in wildlife management and zoo conservation managing endangered species, hosting conservation events and raising money for raptors in Vermont, for red pandas and other exotic species in New York and for tigers and elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
