ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Newman to be executive director of Oregon Shores

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition will have a new executive director, Elise Newman, in January. Longtime Executive Director Phillip Johnson will become the conservation director, focusing on policy and advocacy.

Newman has spent 10 years working in wildlife management and zoo conservation managing endangered species, hosting conservation events and raising money for raptors in Vermont, for red pandas and other exotic species in New York and for tigers and elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon

December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Homeless Population Has Increased Dramatically, According to Federal Data

Oregon Homeless: In spite of the pandemic, the number of persons who are homeless across the country has stayed essentially unchanged since 2016, according to a report that was just made public at the national level. The survey also demonstrates something that the majority of people living in Oregon are already aware of: there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping on the streets throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fair treatment solves Oregon’s defense crisis

I’m a public defense contractor in Harney County. The origins of the public defense crisis can be analogized like this: The Oregon Legislature is the divorced Daddy who owes a big support bill to his Public Defense Services Commission Mommy and the lawyer kids he’s never cared about. Daddy is way behind on his payments and visitation time. Now Daddy’s shocked when the consequences of his years of neglect come back to bite him on the butt, (“Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers,” Dec. 4).
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

That Inimitable Glow: Tour of 362 Miles of Oregon Coast Holiday Lights

(Oregon Coast) – The spirit of the holidays is definitely alive and well along the Oregon coast, even if for a couple of years it took some time off due to the pandemic. That effervescent glow is like a giant twinkle in a collective eye along the villages of the state, with one town after another showing its luminous, multi-colored sides. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Invest in homeless people

There is tremendous coverage on the issues that surround the homeless crisis. But one component not addressed is the need for this community to be integrated into our society as productive members. There is an assumption that these people need to be isolated and managed to minimize their impact on...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges

Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Fishing: Pikeminnow fisherman save salmon, earn $70K

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. The latest report from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) said early 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30. In total, anglers removed 140,121 of the salmon-eating predators from the two rivers, earning $1,367,398 for their efforts. ...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

December whale watching tradition resumes at the Oregon Coast

A decades-long whale watching tradition is returning to the Oregon Coast — in person — from Dec. 28 to New Year’s Day. Roughly 19,000 gray whales swim past Oregon this time of year on their annual migration from Alaskan feeding grounds to warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico. And every year, Oregon State Parks has hosted coastal viewing stations to help people spot the marine mammals on their journey.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is

Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird

Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
167
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy