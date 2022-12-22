Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Far northern Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches for locations north of Route 28. Storm total accumulation will range from a few inches near Big Moose to over a foot for areas north of Stillwater Reservoir. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be impacted across the region due to accumulating snowfall and low visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4405 7506 4406 7509 4408 7509 4408 7515 4406 7516 4402 7516 4404 7513 4402 7514 4403 7506 TIME Y22M12D25T1200Z-Y22M12D26T0000Z COORD...4405 7504 4403 7506 4405 7506 4404 7516 4398 7517 4398 7514 4391 7516 4393 7512 4391 7513 4392 7506 TIME Y22M12D26T0000Z-Y22M12D26T1400Z
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow will continue across southern and central Jefferson County, northern Lewis County and far northern Oswego County through the wee hours of the morning. This band of snow is producing 2 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...This band of heavy lake effect snow will remain nearly stationary, with the heaviest snow remaining just south of the City of Watertown through early this morning. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Harrisville, Croghan, Lacona, Mannsville, Castorland and Deferiet. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 42. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0