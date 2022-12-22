Effective: 2022-12-26 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Erie county. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO