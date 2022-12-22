Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON SHARJAH WATERFRONT HOTEL AND RESIDENCES UNFOLDED THE SEASON OF FESTIVITIES WITH A CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Kicked off the holiday season with a traditional Christmas Tree lighting, the first festive season of the hotel after celebrating its first anniversary in October. The event was attended by the children from different organizations including the families staying at the hotel. Entertainment was provided by the Hotel Team Choir who sang famous Christmas Carols and also featured Santa Claus arriving with his goodies and gifts for the kids.
hotelnewsme.com
TRAYBAE UNVEILS FESTIVE FLAVOURS TO ENJOY THIS SEASON
It’s beginning to look a lot like the festive season, a time to gather with friends and family and indulge in all our favourite eats and treats! And Traybae, the homegrown first-of-its-kind dessert concept, will be serving up a selection of limited-edition desserts to be enjoyed throughout December. The...
hotelnewsme.com
LICENSED MODERN PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT ‘MOGAO’ IS OPENING SOON
A modern Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Mogao’ opened its doors at the Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on Wednesday, 21. st December. This licensed restaurant is an extension of their primary brand ‘Socialicious’ which was established in 2017 in Jumeirah Village Circle. Mogao follows in the footsteps of...
hotelnewsme.com
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
hotelnewsme.com
THE GOOFY COW BURGER OPENS DOORS ON SECOND BRANCH IN DUBAI MARINA
Voted as one of the world’s best burgers in 2022, The Goofy Cow Burger has opened its second Dubai outlet just two months after launching in the city. Located in Dubai Marina, this branch of the casual, friendly diner complements the City Walk venue and will provide residents and visitors to the area with a fresh, tasty and diverse choice of combinations to choose from.
Comments / 0