Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas
(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region
A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino. “At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey
Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Hamas is working to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel
Thirty-five years after its formation, the Hamas terror organization rules the Gaza Strip without challenge, juggles its roles of a regime and a terror army, and looks to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel in a future war, Israeli observers tell JNS. On Dec. 14, tens of thousands of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitic graffiti stating ‘Kanye was right’ found in Australia
The phrase “Kanye was right” appeared alongside a swastika in Central Gardens Park in Hawthorn, an inner suburb of Melbourne, Australia, last weekend. A Jewish man who is the grandchild of Holocaust survivors reported the graffiti to local authorities, who claimed it would be removed this week. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
New lawsuit challenges Biden administration to stop funding Palestinian terrorism
In 2018, the Trump administration signed into law the Taylor Force Act to prevent the U.S. government from sending funds to the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) as long as it continues to fund terrorism. Now, a new lawsuit supported by victims of terror is seeking to compel the Biden administration to follow suit.
Cleveland Jewish News
Head of US military’s Middle East activities sounds off on Iranian drone threat
The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander of...
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Cleveland Jewish News
2 Israeli police officers injured in Arab terrorist attack in Kafr Qassem
Overnight on Thursday, a terrorist ran over and shot two Israeli police officers in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem. The officers suffered light injuries and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital for treatment. The Arab terrorist, a resident of Kafr Qassem, who drove the vehicle that carried out the attack was shot and killed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply Poland with F-16 mission simulators
Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Holocaust memorial becomes 1st in US to receive National Memorial designation
President Joe Biden signed into law Dec. 23 a bill to designate the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial as the first Holocaust National Memorial in the United States. The memorial at Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights was built by Holocaust survivors and dedicated in 1961.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s 10 most-read stories of 2022
(JTA) — From the very beginning of the year, 2022 was anything but easy for American Jews. The year began with a harrowing crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during which an armed assailant took a rabbi and three of his congregants hostage during Shabbat services. From there,...
Comments / 0