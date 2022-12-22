ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90

Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Cleveland Jewish News

Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas

(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region

A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino. “At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News

Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey

Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
Cleveland Jewish News

How Hamas is working to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel

Thirty-five years after its formation, the Hamas terror organization rules the Gaza Strip without challenge, juggles its roles of a regime and a terror army, and looks to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel in a future war, Israeli observers tell JNS. On Dec. 14, tens of thousands of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News

Antisemitic graffiti stating ‘Kanye was right’ found in Australia

The phrase “Kanye was right” appeared alongside a swastika in Central Gardens Park in Hawthorn, an inner suburb of Melbourne, Australia, last weekend. A Jewish man who is the grandchild of Holocaust survivors reported the graffiti to local authorities, who claimed it would be removed this week. The...
WSB Radio

NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen

The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Cleveland Jewish News

2 Israeli police officers injured in Arab terrorist attack in Kafr Qassem

Overnight on Thursday, a terrorist ran over and shot two Israeli police officers in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem. The officers suffered light injuries and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital for treatment. The Arab terrorist, a resident of Kafr Qassem, who drove the vehicle that carried out the attack was shot and killed.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply Poland with F-16 mission simulators

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Cleveland Jewish News

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s 10 most-read stories of 2022

(JTA) — From the very beginning of the year, 2022 was anything but easy for American Jews. The year began with a harrowing crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during which an armed assailant took a rabbi and three of his congregants hostage during Shabbat services. From there,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy