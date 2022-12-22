Read full article on original website
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth boys beat Clarkston for second straight year
FLINT – Christmas should be a bit merrier this year for the boys basketball team at Carman-Ainsworth. For the second straight year, the Cavaliers knocked off perennial Division 1 power Clarkston and they did it on the road this season.
MLive.com
Win means ‘a little extra’ for Bay City Central coach in old stomping grounds
For a road game, it felt like home for Jordan Duby. The Bay City Central boys basketball coach took his team to his old stomping grounds, taking on his alma mater Birch Run on the court he once called home.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined
As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Basketball: San Francisco demolishes ASU 97-60 in final non-conference matchup of season
For the AP Poll, Arizona State (11-2) must’ve made the naughty list. While still a few days until Christmas, Saint Nick had ASU’s fate sealed on a not-so-jolly holiday for Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils found their stockings stuffed with 37 pieces of coal on Wednesday, signifying the jaw-dropping point differential in a humiliating 97-60 defeat at San Francisco (10-4).
Arizona State football names Trenton Bourguet spring starter; QB competition open
TEMPE — Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham on Thursday said incumbent starter Trenton Bourguet will be QB1 when spring football practice begins. “Trenton’s going to take the first snap at quarterback this spring because he’s deserved it and earned it,” Dillingham said. Bourguet,...
Kenny Dillingham: Change coming to ASU football with 2024, 2025 recruiting classes
Kenny Dillingham has been through a whirlwind in his first month as head coach of Arizona State. Since taking over for former interim Shaun Aguano and replacing head coach Herm Edwards on Nov. 27, Dillingham and his staff have been working feverishly both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Historic Underground Bowling Alley Uncovered In Phoenix
"There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
Morning Sun
50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated
In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix
Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
kjzz.org
Some students got 'acceptance' letters from ASU before they applied. Here's why
It’s the middle of college application season. This fall, Arizona State University sent roughly 7,100 “acceptance” letters to high school students in 12 districts throughout the state who hadn’t even applied yet. It’s an expansion of an outreach technique ASU had already been using for years...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
