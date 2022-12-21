Read full article on original website
CalHHS Annual Letter 2022
It has been another tremendous year within the departments and offices across the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS). We are not only proud of what we have done together, with you, our valued community, and local partners, in 2022 but for how the work in 2022 complements and carries forward the arch of our vision and mission over the past four years. Although the work continues at a furious and appropriately urgent pace, I write to reflect, celebrate, and lift-up some parts of the work.
Governor Newsom Appoints Natalie Palugyai to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and Names Stewart Knox as the Next LWDA Secretary
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Stewart Knox will serve as the next Secretary of the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), filling the role held by outgoing Secretary Natalie Palugyai since 2021. Secretary Palugyai will continue to serve the Administration as an appointee to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.22.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Kerry Fleisher, 39, of Oakland, has been appointed Chief Policy Advisor to the President at the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served as Interim Energy Policy Advisor to the President since 2022. Fleisher held multiple positions at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2017 to 2022, including Advisor to Commissioner Guzman Aceves and Senior Analyst in the Energy Division. She was a Senior Program Associate at the U.S. Energy Foundation from 2011 to 2017 and a Program Coordinator at SF Community Power from 2007 to 2009. Fleisher earned a Master of City Planning degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,672. Fleisher is a Democrat.
As Californians Give Their Time and Money This Holiday Season, Attorney General Bonta Issues Charity Consumer Alert, Volunteers With Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
SAN MATEO – Today in San Mateo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to share tips and resources on how to donate safely and avoid scams while giving this holiday season. Attorney General Bonta has primary regulatory oversight of charities and the professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf in California. The Attorney General may investigate and bring legal action against charities that misuse charitable assets or engage in fraudulent fundraising practices. In providing today’s tips, Attorney General Bonta encourages donors to take the necessary steps to ensure that their donations get into the correct hands.
Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program Social Media Campaign
CalVCB administers California’s Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program (FISCP), which provides compensation for those who were victims of state-sponsored sterilization. FISCP began on Jan. 1, 2022, and ends on Dec. 31, 2023, as required by Assembly Bill 137. The program is aimed at compensating victims of eugenics laws...
At Program’s Halfway Point, California Continues to Search for Survivors of State-Sponsored Forced Sterilization to Compensate Them
SACRAMENTO — California’s program to compensate the victims of state-sponsored sterilization is nearing its halfway point, with only one year left for survivors to apply and share the $4.5 million in reparation payments available. The California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) launched the state’s Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation...
Cal OES Rapidly Initiates Recovery Phase to Help Californians After Humboldt County Earthquake
In an effort to help Humboldt County residents get on the road to recovery following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is deploying assessment and recovery personnel and resources in the following days. . Assessing and Repairing Damages. Cal OES is coordinating with...
CDFW Opens Commercial Dungeness Crab Fishery Statewide but Continues Partial Recreational Crab Trap Restriction
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishery statewide on Dec. 31, 2022. Fishing Zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line) will open under a 50 percent trap reduction on Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period to begin on Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:01 a.m. This trap reduction will help reduce risk of entanglement as humpback whales continue to migrate to winter breeding grounds. Commercial Dungeness crab vessels operating in Fishing Zones 3-6 must understand and comply with the restrictions by reviewing the CDFW Declaration (PDF). Any commercial Dungeness Crab vessel fishing in or transiting Fishing Zones 3-6, regardless of fishing location, is subject to the 50 percent reduction and must have at least half of their valid buoy tags for the current fishing season onboard and available for inspection by CDFW at all times until the trap reduction is lifted.
