Effective: 2022-12-26 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Murray; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield A DUSTING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF FAR NORTH GEORGIA A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia this evening. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight. Up to a dusting of snow is possible at elevations of 2000 feet or higher. At the lower elevations, less than a tenth of an inch of snow is expected at this time. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system.

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO