Effective: 2022-12-26 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Bartow; Chattooga; Cherokee; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; Hall; Haralson; Jackson; Madison; Paulding; Pickens; Polk LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA THIS EVENING A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia this evening. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to move into the area between 6PM and 8PM and quickly spread south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight to 1 AM. Less than a tenth of an inch of snow is expected at this time. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system.

BANKS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO