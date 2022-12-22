ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov catches fire

A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Defense Bigwig Dies Suddenly and ‘Tragically’

The head of a shipyard producing warships and submarines for Russia’s Defense Ministry has died suddenly at the age of 66—just the latest in a long line of powerful figures to croak mysteriously in recent months.Alexander Buzakov was praised for overseeing some of Admiralty Shipyards’ most “complex orders” in a statement from United Shipbuilding Corporation announcing his death on Saturday.“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding industry have suffered an irreparable loss, as Alexander Sergeevich Buzakov, Director General of the Admiralty Shipyards, passed away at the age of 66,” the corporation said in a statement....
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske

Comments / 0

Community Policy