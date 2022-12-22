Read full article on original website
Related
Russia’s Unfortunate Aircraft Carrier Has Caught Fire Again
Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe blaze in Murmansk came as preparations were apparently underway for the Admiral Kuznetsov to leave drydock.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov catches fire
A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Washington Examiner
Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?
Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Business Insider
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who took a blood-covered selfie after ejecting has been named a Hero of Ukraine
Maj. Vadym Voroshylov snapped a selfie after a night ejection from his MiG-29 Fulcrum. Voroshylov regularly posts photos and videos that provide a unique view of the air war in Ukraine. Recently, he snapped a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting over west-central Ukraine. Known by his callsign Karaya,...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2B bid to supply Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile systems
The Pentagon says the U.S. Army has awarded a $1.2 billion bid to Raytheon Co., to build National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Russian Defense Bigwig Dies Suddenly and ‘Tragically’
The head of a shipyard producing warships and submarines for Russia’s Defense Ministry has died suddenly at the age of 66—just the latest in a long line of powerful figures to croak mysteriously in recent months.Alexander Buzakov was praised for overseeing some of Admiralty Shipyards’ most “complex orders” in a statement from United Shipbuilding Corporation announcing his death on Saturday.“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding industry have suffered an irreparable loss, as Alexander Sergeevich Buzakov, Director General of the Admiralty Shipyards, passed away at the age of 66,” the corporation said in a statement....
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Fact Check: Did Zelensky's Wife Go on $40K Shopping Spree in Paris?
Social media users speculated about an outing that the first lady of Ukraine allegedly took during her visit to France earlier in December.
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
Comments / 2