Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Bakersfield Californian
California’s minimum hourly wage rising to $15.50
The next time you walk into McDonald’s, don’t be surprised if the dollar menu becomes the $1.25 menu. California will increase its minimum wage to $15.50 effective Jan. 1, the state’s Department of Industrial Relations said in a Dec. 14 news release.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Sanctuary cities should be unconstitutional
There is no doubt that a sanctuary means a place for a protection from outside influences lawful or unlawful. They are designed to be a sometimes discriminating force to offer a place where a certain race or group of people can be offered a form of protection. Why must we have these places of sanctuary that clearly discriminate under their present use, representing only a chosen few?
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Facility will address homelessness in Oildale
Just a few months ago, I was driving by Beardsley Elementary School as it was letting out. I watched swaths of young children walking home weaving through homeless encampments and people sprawled out on the sidewalk. This quality of life for our youth is unacceptable. Without question, we need to...
