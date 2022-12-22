Read full article on original website
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool are 'prepared' to do business in January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool transfer plans ahead of the January window.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan Wonders If Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Debate Is Similar To Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James
In each sport, there is no end to debates about who is truly the greatest player of all time. Be it basketball, tennis, or soccer, in each sport, there are usually two players who stand above all in terms of being considered the GOATs of the said sport. For basketball,...
Vieira claims Martínez’s ‘stupid’ World Cup celebrations spoiled triumph
Crystal Palace’s manager, Patrick Vieira, believes the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s “stupid” celebrations have taken some of the sheen off Argentina’s World Cup win. Martínez was instrumental in Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France last Sunday, but he has raised eyebrows with some...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup
A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final. Argentina were...
Yardbarker
Neither Lewandowski nor Ronaldo: Which XI players make L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022?
The French newspaper L'Equipe have unveiled their 2022 Team of the Year as we reach the last week of the year, and big names like Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list. Here, find out which XI players made the cut. Which soccer player has been regarded...
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool's top-four rivals
Jurgen Klopp has sent a fresh warning to Liverpool's domestic rivals that 'there is a lot to come' from his side this season.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club
Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Is Brentford vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches.As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again. However, they...
game-news24.com
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign top of the table and hoping to hit their stride straight away after Christmas, as they host West Ham United at the Emirates.The Gunners built up a five-point lead at the top of the table prior to the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted with such a long way of the campaign still remaining.For the Hammers, it’s about rediscovering a much more consistent manner of playing and earning results; despite an autumn upturn in fortunes, they lost their last three prior to the break and sit only...
Arsenal transfer boost in race for Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid willing to let star striker leave on January loan
ATLETICO MADRID are willing to let Joao Felix leave on loan in January, according to reports. The Portuguese star is unhappy in the Spanish capital, having endured a rocky relationship with manager Diego Simeone. Felix, 23, has drawn plenty of Prem interest - with Arsenal and Manchester United leading the...
CBS Sports
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final
FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
Yardbarker
Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”
Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
90min
