France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Kevin De Bruyne tips ‘unique’ Erling Haaland to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusive club

Kevin de Bruyne believes Erling Haaland’s obsession with goals he means he could join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the select group of footballers who have scored 800 times in his career by the time he hangs up his boots.The Norwegian has made a spectacular start to his Manchester City by scoring 24 goals in 19 games and, at the age of just 22, has already scored 200 goals for clubs and country.De Bruyne, who has established a fine understanding with Haaland since the striker’s summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, thinks he has the ability to quadruple that...
Is Brentford vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches.As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again. However, they...
Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign top of the table and hoping to hit their stride straight away after Christmas, as they host West Ham United at the Emirates.The Gunners built up a five-point lead at the top of the table prior to the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted with such a long way of the campaign still remaining.For the Hammers, it’s about rediscovering a much more consistent manner of playing and earning results; despite an autumn upturn in fortunes, they lost their last three prior to the break and sit only...
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final

FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”

Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
