OKLAHOMA STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) vs. WISCONSIN (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) STADIUM: Chase Field (48,633) TV CREW: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buoantony (sideline) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen) INTERNET RADIO: The Varsity Network. LIVE STATS: okstate.statebroadcast.com. To get more information...
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
