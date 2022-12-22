Read full article on original website
Local immigrant from Mexico receives doctorate from UNLV in mechanical engineering
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An immigrant from Mexico just obtained her doctorate in mechanical engineering from UNLV. Maria Ramos Gonzalez moved to the United States just before her first birthday in 1992. Gonzalez attended the Advanced Technologies Academy in the valley before heading to UNLV for undergrad. She has...
Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Catholic Charities serves up hope during annual Christmas meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Serving the needy and less fortunate is nothing new for the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, but it always takes on renewed importance on Christmas Day. Hundreds of people lined up outside the dining hall north of downtown Las Vegas, seeking shelter and a warm...
Las Vegas airport preps for Christmas travel rush as major winter storms blast US
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting ready for the holiday travel rush as Christmas quickly approaches on Sunday. The Terminal 1 long-term parking lot has already filled up Friday morning, News 3 learned. Terminal 3 parking remains available. Christmas also comes as...
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Fire destroys Henderson family home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
Push to break up Nevada school districts won't make ballot as signatures fall short
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An initiative that could have given cities in Nevada the ability to break away from county-spanning school districts won't make appear before lawmakers or voters in the next two years. The group Community Schools Initiative said Friday that its initiative did not meet the necessary...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas says it's received $2.2B to complete construction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas has secured $2.2 billion in financing to complete its construction. Fontainebleau Development announced Friday that the financing keeps construction on schedule so the long-gestating casino-resort can open in late 2023. "This is a milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stands as...
Travel + Leisure names Neon Museum one of top US museums for art, history
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Neon Museum continues to be recognized for its efforts in preserving some of Las Vegas' most historic neon signs. Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its list of the top 27 museums for art, history, culture, and science in the United States, naming the popular downtown Las Vegas site.
Fatal crash causes closure on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12 while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No other information...
Mad dash for last minute holiday shopping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shoppers pack Meadows Mall with less than 48 hours until Christmas to find last-minute gifts for everyone on their holiday list. “There's some people that I kind of forgot about until the last second, so I had to come get a couple of things,” Jackson Lawrence said. "I tried to get here as soon as they opened because I came yesterday, and it was really packed, and I couldn't really get any shopping done. So, I tried to get here a little earlier today."
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation ends toy drive with Christmas Eve surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Boys and Girls Club got a special visit from Santa's firefighting helpers in North Las Vegas. They arrived in six different firetrucks, all filled with brand-new toys. It's all part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz. Toys were...
Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree? Recycle it
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to throw away your Christmas tree?. Clark County will have more than 30 drop-off sites where you can recycle your tree for free. You can drop off your tree starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 15. For more information, click here.
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
Traveling by car for the holidays? Here are the worst times to travel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People traveling by car could have travel times up to 25% longer for the holidays. According to Inrix, the worst days to be on the road are the Tuesday and Wednesday after Christmas and the day after New Year's Day. The report states 3 p.m....
