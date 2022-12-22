LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shoppers pack Meadows Mall with less than 48 hours until Christmas to find last-minute gifts for everyone on their holiday list. “There's some people that I kind of forgot about until the last second, so I had to come get a couple of things,” Jackson Lawrence said. "I tried to get here as soon as they opened because I came yesterday, and it was really packed, and I couldn't really get any shopping done. So, I tried to get here a little earlier today."

