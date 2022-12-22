ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Catholic Charities serves up hope during annual Christmas meal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Serving the needy and less fortunate is nothing new for the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, but it always takes on renewed importance on Christmas Day. Hundreds of people lined up outside the dining hall north of downtown Las Vegas, seeking shelter and a warm...
LAS VEGAS, NV
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
JEAN, NV
Fire destroys Henderson family home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
HENDERSON, NV
Fontainebleau Las Vegas says it's received $2.2B to complete construction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fontainebleau Las Vegas has secured $2.2 billion in financing to complete its construction. Fontainebleau Development announced Friday that the financing keeps construction on schedule so the long-gestating casino-resort can open in late 2023. "This is a milestone for Fontainebleau Las Vegas and stands as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel + Leisure names Neon Museum one of top US museums for art, history

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Neon Museum continues to be recognized for its efforts in preserving some of Las Vegas' most historic neon signs. Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its list of the top 27 museums for art, history, culture, and science in the United States, naming the popular downtown Las Vegas site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fatal crash causes closure on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12 while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No other information...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mad dash for last minute holiday shopping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shoppers pack Meadows Mall with less than 48 hours until Christmas to find last-minute gifts for everyone on their holiday list. “There's some people that I kind of forgot about until the last second, so I had to come get a couple of things,” Jackson Lawrence said. "I tried to get here as soon as they opened because I came yesterday, and it was really packed, and I couldn't really get any shopping done. So, I tried to get here a little earlier today."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree? Recycle it

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to throw away your Christmas tree?. Clark County will have more than 30 drop-off sites where you can recycle your tree for free. You can drop off your tree starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 15. For more information, click here.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

