scitechdaily.com
Zeptosecond Resolution: Measuring Times in Trillionths of a Billionth of a Second
How fast do electrons inside a molecule move? Well, it is so fast that it takes them just a few attoseconds (1 as = 10-18 s or one billionth of billionth of a second) to jump from one atom to another. Blink and you missed it – millions of billions of times. So measuring such ultrafast processes is a daunting task.
These Forgotten Nuclear Tunnel Borers Were Designed to Melt Tunnels Through the Earth
U.S. Atomic Energy CommissionLike a hot knife through butter, except the knife is heated from inside by a nuclear reactor, and the butter is the Earth's crust.
Japan Flies Its RQ-4 Global Hawk For The First Time
Japan Ministry of DefenseThe high-flying surveillance drone will help Japan and its allies keep tabs on regional foes amid heightening tensions in the Pacific.
Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique
A team of scientists has devised a means of using quantum mechanics to "view" objects indirectly. The new method could improve measurements for quantum computers and other systems. It brings together the quantum and classical worlds. We "see" things via the complex interaction of light photons within specialized cells in...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
A mysterious magma ocean could fuel our solar system’s most volcanic world
Eruptions are so frequent on Io that it has the most volcanic activity anywhere in the solar system. NASA/JPL/University of ArizonaFriction from nearby Jupiter provides the moon Io with enough warmth to sustain 100 active volcanoes.
Daily Evergreen
Scientists engineer plants for production of biofertilizer
A group of three international plant biologists seek to develop a system for producing fungal spores, which can be seeded with plants to act as a biofertilizer. The biofertilizer provides a more natural method of fertilizing than spraying crops. “We’re going to engineer the plants, not for the benefit of...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals That Caffeine Can Significantly Improve Your Athletic Performance
New research supports the use of caffeine as a performance-enhancing aid by demonstrating that caffeine supplementation can reduce sprint time in the 100-meter dash. In the high-stakes world of international sports, even the slightest advantage can make all the difference in an athlete’s performance. As a result, athletes often turn to training methods and performance-enhancing aids to give them a competitive edge.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
Monitoring volcanoes that could explode? A drone is on it.
Volcano eruptions can be scary if you don't know they're coming. Izabela Kraus / UnsplashBy keeping track of the ratio of certain gasses, it can predict when a volcano is likely to erupt.
This Could Be Our First Glimpse Of China’s Enhanced J-20 Stealth Fighter
via TwitterA possible low-profile cockpit canopy on the J-20 points to aerodynamic improvements, and there would likely be other enhancements too.
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
scitechdaily.com
Earth’s Most Unique Birds Face the Greatest Danger of Extinction
According to recent research, bird species with extreme or rare combinations of traits face the greatest danger of extinction. According to a new study performed by Imperial College London scientists, the most unique birds on the globe are also the most endangered. The extinction of these species and the unique roles they serve in the environment, such as seed dispersal, pollination, and predation, might have serious consequences for the functioning of ecosystems.
James Webb Space Telescope meets the 7 intriguing exoplanets of TRAPPIST-1
A non-descript star, TRAPPIST-1, is host to seven Earth-size planets and the James Webb Space Telescope is giving astronomers a thrilling new view of these worlds.
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – and scientists used high-powered lasers to illuminate and photograph them
John Crimaldi is a professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases.
James Webb Space Telescope spots mesmerizing wreath-like galaxy
James Webb Space Telescope has just produced one of the most detailed photos of this wreath-shaped galaxy ever seen.
earth.com
Mysterious solar shockwave has cracked Earth’s magnetosphere
On Monday, December 19, a mysterious shockwave in a gust of solar wind crashed into the Earth’s magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere. According to Space Weather – an organization keeping track of such events – the barrage of plasma that penetrated the magnetosphere has led to a geomagnetic storm.
‘Missing link’: Scientists may have just found the source of all complex life forms
It is a member of the Asgard archaea.
BBC
James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before
It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
Recreated 'Blue Marble' photo of Earth tests powerful new climate model
A new climate simulation program has successfully recreated a living, swirling version of the famous 1972 "Blue Marble" photo taken by Apollo 17 astronauts.
