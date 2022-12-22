ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Zeptosecond Resolution: Measuring Times in Trillionths of a Billionth of a Second

How fast do electrons inside a molecule move? Well, it is so fast that it takes them just a few attoseconds (1 as = 10-18 s or one billionth of billionth of a second) to jump from one atom to another. Blink and you missed it – millions of billions of times. So measuring such ultrafast processes is a daunting task.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Evergreen

Scientists engineer plants for production of biofertilizer

A group of three international plant biologists seek to develop a system for producing fungal spores, which can be seeded with plants to act as a biofertilizer. The biofertilizer provides a more natural method of fertilizing than spraying crops. “We’re going to engineer the plants, not for the benefit of...
scitechdaily.com

New Study Reveals That Caffeine Can Significantly Improve Your Athletic Performance

New research supports the use of caffeine as a performance-enhancing aid by demonstrating that caffeine supplementation can reduce sprint time in the 100-meter dash. In the high-stakes world of international sports, even the slightest advantage can make all the difference in an athlete’s performance. As a result, athletes often turn to training methods and performance-enhancing aids to give them a competitive edge.
scitechdaily.com

Earth’s Most Unique Birds Face the Greatest Danger of Extinction

According to recent research, bird species with extreme or rare combinations of traits face the greatest danger of extinction. According to a new study performed by Imperial College London scientists, the most unique birds on the globe are also the most endangered. The extinction of these species and the unique roles they serve in the environment, such as seed dispersal, pollination, and predation, might have serious consequences for the functioning of ecosystems.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – and scientists used high-powered lasers to illuminate and photograph them

John Crimaldi is a professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases.
earth.com

Mysterious solar shockwave has cracked Earth’s magnetosphere

On Monday, December 19, a mysterious shockwave in a gust of solar wind crashed into the Earth’s magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere. According to Space Weather – an organization keeping track of such events – the barrage of plasma that penetrated the magnetosphere has led to a geomagnetic storm.
BBC

James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before

It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...

