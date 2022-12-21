Now that we have been hit with our first taste of winter here in Michigan, the question comes up often, “Is it illegal to warm your vehicle up in Michigan?”. A change to Michigan a few years back was the Michigan House Bill 4215 amended the law, rescinding wording that made the practice illegal. This allows vehicle owners to warm up their vehicles in their private driveways without the risk of penalty. You can warm a car or truck in your driveway without a ticket. You cannot warm your car in a private roadway or parking lot. Great news if you are not a fan of this cold weather back in the Metro Detroit area. I remember a Roseville man getting headlines in the news (not me), getting a ticket for warming his car in his driveway. This story was so big it had a hand in the Michigan law getting amended. Michigan drivers know the odds of getting their car taken easily by thieves. Fun also explaining to your insurance agent how you lost your car.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO