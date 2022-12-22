ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Husband Luis Ruelas Supports Joe Giudice’s Return to the US

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Teresa Giudice’s daughters aren’t the only family members who want their father to be able to return to the US. Teresa recently revealed that she and her husband, Luis Ruelas will do whatever it takes to get Joe Guidice back to the US so he can be reunited with his family.

She recently opened up about the family’s efforts to get Joe back to the US after he was deported following his incarceration for fraud. The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers watched as Joe was released from prison in 2019 but then deported to his home country of Italy. The family fought to keep Joe in the US, sending written pleas to (then) President Donald Trump. Shortly after arriving in Italy, Joe and Teresa decided to permanently separate and then divorce .

Teresa has since remarried and even her husband, Luis thinks the best scenario for the family is with Joe back in the US.

Teresa Giudice says Luis wrote a letter on Joe’s behalf

The newlyweds think having Joe back is what’s best for the family. “So my thing is do I want (Joe) to come back? Of course. I wish he would come back for the girls, for his family. Oh, my God,” Teresa said on her Namaste B$tches podcast on PodcastOne .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t25Wt_0jr7odL800
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas| Scott Gries/Bravo

“They would be so happy. But listen, never say never,” Teresa continued. “And I know they’re working on it. And look how amazing Luis is. I told them the girls were writing letters, and he’s like, ‘Babe, you know, I wrote a letter. I’m going to give it to Gia so she could submit it.’ Just writing a letter like how I see him as a dad and how I think he should be out. And then I’m like, nobody asked me to write a letter, so I guess I’m going to have to write a letter soon.”

The couple had dinner with Joe in the Bahamas

Teresa recognized that Luis truly wants what is best for Teresa’s daughters. “Oh, yeah that’s why (daughter) Gia didn’t ask me because I didn’t know if they wanted one from me,” Teresa said. “But Luis just took it upon himself to write a letter and he just told me, you know, ‘Babe, I hope you don’t mind. You know, I wrote a letter.’ And I said, that’s so nice, you know? And then, of course, you know, we all we want him to come back for our daughters, you know, for the girls.”

Luis had dinner with Joe after Joe moved from Italy to the Bahamas. “It’s great,” Teresa shared on the Whine Down podcast in October. “My kids are really happy, and he’s met Luis.”

Teresa added, “Luis has been amazing [and] reached out to him . We went to the Bahamas and had dinner with him. When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM’ed him and I didn’t even know about it! We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest and he DM’ed him. I’m like ‘What?! What did you do?'”

What is Joe Giudice doing in the Bahamas?

Joe was a guest on the Namaste B$tches podcast and shared what he’s been doing since moving to the Bahamas. “This is what I grew up doing, like construction, rentals, this is what I did in the States,” Joe said, sharing he was second in charge to the owner of the construction company. He added, “It’s an easy job. I’m not complaining. I get a salary, and we’re partners for other things that I bring in, like stucco.”

Related

‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Was ‘so Mad’ When Ramona Singer Exposed Her Wedding Invitation, Dolores Recalls [Exclusive]

He said that being in the Bahamas made travel easier for his family. “It’s so close to the States… I have a future here,” he said.

Comments / 6

godsmack
3d ago

Keep the mafia Joe in the Bahamas.he's a crook and so is Teresa

Reply
7
Related
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Shares a Look Inside His Bahamas House

Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has been showing glimpses of his day-to-day life in his Bahamas home. Whether he's documenting a special visit from his daughters or showing off one of his many incredible homemade meals, Joe Giudice often gives his Instagram followers looks inside his life in the Bahamas, including his ultra-charming house.
Page Six

Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘f–king punch’ Joe Gorga in explosive ‘RHONJ’ trailer

Back and Jersier than ever. Luis Ruelas threatened to get physical with Joe Gorga in the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 trailer, which was released Wednesday. After Teresa Giudice claimed that Joe and Melissa Gorga were unhappy in their marriage, the couple immediately ganged up against the OG “Housewife.” Joe screamed at his sister, “F–k you!” before Melissa, 43, shouted, “What do I need to f–king prove to you here?” “I’m gonna f–king punch him in the face, ’cause I got nothing to f–king lose,” Ruelas, 47, told Giudice, 50, as he stood up and charged toward Joe, also 43. The trailer...
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Page Six

Teresa Giudice gives Todd, Julie Chrisley advice ahead of prison sentences

Teresa Giudice told Todd and Julie Chrisley they need to “stand strong” less than a month before they begin their respective prison sentences. When asked by a TMZ pap on Tuesday if she had any advice for the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars as they get ready to turn themselves in, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that “manifesting” is what got her through her own 11-month prison sentence in 2015. The 50-year-old advised them to “stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out … and just to be strong...
FLORIDA STATE
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them

One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Was ‘Jealous’ of Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ Return, Doesn’t Think Heather Dubrow ‘Fits In’ Anymore

Sour orange? Vicki Gunvalson revealed how she really felt when pal Tamra Judge was asked back for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I was jealous, mad,” Vicki, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 20, while promoting her recent success with AirSculpt body contouring. “I thought the phone would be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Teresa Giudice Tells Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'Stand Strong' and 'Stay Connected' to Kids amid Legal Woes

"It's going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it," said The Real Housewives of New Jersey star After serving time for a similar crime, Teresa Giudice is giving advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley as they prepare to report to prison for their financial crime convictions. Back in 2015, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, completed 11 months of a 15-month fraud sentence. Her now ex-husband Joe Giudice served his own a 41-month sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. He...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today

It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'

"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with their 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!" "She's like a mini-Scheana,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Whatever Happened To These Memorable Bravolebrities?

Sometimes the most memorable moments in Bravo history are courtesy of a person we might have only known for one season. Maybe a friend of the main cast or a one hit wonder, reality television has taught us you don’t have to be around for a long time to make a lasting impression. There are […] The post Whatever Happened To These Memorable Bravolebrities? appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Shows What a “Cozy Date Night” Looks Like with Her Boyfriend, Christian

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter and her boyfriend’s latest romantic outing included comfortable outfits and so much delicious food. Gia Giudice often documents her romantic dates with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. In 2021, the couple had a gorgeous beach picnic complete with a charcuterie board, stunning flowers, and sweet treats. Months later, in February of this year, they celebrated their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with a jaw-dropping view before Christian surprised Gia with beautiful flowers in honor of Valentine’s Day. More recently, Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter showed what it looks like when she and Christian go out for a “cozy date night.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

248K+
Followers
123K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy