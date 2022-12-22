Read full article on original website
Biden on Roids
3d ago
What a Loser!!! People like him should NEVER be allowed to run for public office again...Losers who degrade our Democracy, and our Constitution..
Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference Monday to announce three new measures for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to curb gun violence in the state. The measures would ban assault style weapons, hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for gun sales...
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
KUOW
What will Washington state lawmakers tackle in 2023? A budget, housing, and more
State lawmakers are getting ready for the new legislative session, which begins January 9 — and it's a big one. There's a two-year budget that needs to be hashed out, along with a number of other significant agenda items. Austin Jenkins is a reporter with Pluribus News and the...
Rep. Chip Roy introduces spending bill amendment to defund Respect for Marriage Act
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is introducing a proposed amendment to the $1.7 trillion dollar spending bill that would bar the Department of Justice from using its funds to enforce the Respect for Marriage Act.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
Chip Roy blows up over $1.7T spending bill in fiery floor speech: ‘Destroying the United States’
Rep. Chip Roy on Friday criticized the process that is forcing lawmakers to quickly vote on a $1.7 trillion spending bill just a few days before the Christmas holiday.
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
AOC helped stuff omnibus bill with pork before voting no
New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed for earmarks to be included in the House's omnibus package but was the only Democrat to vote against the measure.
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
nomadlawyer.org
Your Best Guide to Fisher Island, Washington State
Your Guide to Fisher Island: Washington State is home to sparkling lakes, incredible hiking trails, two volcanoes, impressive glaciers, gushing waterfalls & pristine islands. Fisher Island is a small island, located on the Washington side of the Columbia River. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Curious...
Winter storm kills at least 12 in New York, with more deaths expected to be announced
A massive blizzard in New York killed at least 12 people on Christmas, with officials saying more bodies have been found but weren't identified.
Chronicle
WDFW Seeks Public Comment to Reclassify Columbian White-Tailed Deer and the Cascade Red Fox Under State Law
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be seeking public input on rule making for Columbian white-tailed deer and the Cascade red fox until Jan. 24. The announcement came in a news release from the WDFW on Thursday. “The Department is recommending re-classifying the Columbian white-tailed deer from...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Gun Retailer Ordered to Pay $15,000 in Fines for Violating High-Capacity Magazine Sales Ban
LAKEWOOD, WA - A gun retailer based out of Lakewood, WA has been fined $15,000 for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine sales ban, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced. According to a press release from the office of AG Ferguson, approximately two months after the ban took effect, investigators visited WGS...
