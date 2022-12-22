Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
WATCH: Man meets biological mother for the first time
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man put up for adoption 60 years ago finally got to meet his birth mother. Doug Mair, from Georgia, was put up for adoption in 1962. Doug and his wife, Jackie, drove up to Gray, Tennessee to surprise Doug’s biological mother on Thursday. The special surprise can be watched […]
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Merry Christmas from Vanishing Georgia
Thank you for all that you do. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!. Thank you, Brian and wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas, and thank you so much for all your photos!. Reply ↓. Merry Christmas, Brian! I enjoy your pictures so much. You are helping...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
wclk.com
Regina Belle talks about caregiving, her new holiday album and more during AARP Georgia's 'In My Own Words'
Check out the newest edition of AARP Georgia's In My Own Words. It features Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Regina Belle talking very candidly about being a caregiver. She provided personalized care for her late father, Judge Belle and her late brother, composer and musician, Bernard Belle. She also reveals what it was like being cared for when she went through her own health scare a few years back.
Commercial fisherman hope for better shad season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at midnight on Jan. 1 to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Shad season will run through midnight March 31. “Last year’s shad...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Sven Fischer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia or you wish to go there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five beautiful places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already.
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
Phoebe vs. COVID
ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Begins Repatriation of Native American Artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
Changes to the museum reflect a growing cultural shift that takes emphasis off artifacts and focuses on Indigenous people who thrived and were stewards of the land. Etowah remains an important religious and cultural site to Indigenous tribes from the Southeast. Many died there more than 1,000 years ago, and Indigenous ancestors are still buried at the site. The DNR is working closely with federally recognized descendant tribal partners to ensure respectful and accurate interpretation of the Muskogean Tribal Town that their ancestors built on the banks of the Etowah River.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
GPB evening headlines for December 23, 2022
Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new National Park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Georgia Corrections Commissioner Tim Ward will leave will leave his post and join the...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
