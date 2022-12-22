ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Commission urged to OK 4th shell building

By MARK ROGERS MROGERS@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keOTQ_0jr7kqQV00

In a hearing Monday night, members of the Lee County Board of Commissioners learned of the importance of constructing a fourth shell building in Central Carolina Enterprise Park.

Jimmy Randolph, CEO of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance, spoke about the construction of the 117,133 square-foot shell building in CCEP at a cost of $10.2 million.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Hudson surveys Moore County power station

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Christmas Eve fire leads to multi-county response

A massive Christmas Eve fire in Robbins led to a multi-county response by fire departments. Holmes Building Systems, located on Plank Road, was closed when it caught on fire Saturday around 11:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Sandhills Sentinel/Patrick Priest. First arriving fire units reported seeing heavy smoke coming...
ROBBINS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen wreck delays traffic, brings down traffic lights

A single-vehicle crash in Aberdeen on Thursday resulted in significant traffic delays and brought down utility lines and traffic lights. The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. and resulted in delays for Moore County commuters. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and U.S. 1 near Tidal Wave...
ABERDEEN, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
2K+
Followers
74
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy