The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and...

19 MINUTES AGO