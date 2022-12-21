Read full article on original website
Asiana Airlines 1Q23 Boeing 747 Passenger Operations – 21DEC22
Asiana Airlines in the last few days revised planned Boeing 747-400PAX operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2023 season. Latest adjustment as of 21DEC22 as follows. Seoul Incheon – Changchun 1 of 2 weekly service operated by 747-400 is scheduled until 17JAN23 (2 weekly A330 from 24JAN23) Seoul...
Belavia UAE 1Q23 Operation Changes
Belavia Belorusian Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies to the United Arab Emirates. Announced by the airline this week, planned frequency adjustment for the remainder of Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Minsk – Dubai eff 17JAN23 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, 737 MAX 8. B2717...
Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Singapore / Kuala Lumpur Service in late-March 2023
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is resuming service to Singapore and Malaysia, with reservations on Addis Ababa – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur route opened earlier today (23DEC22). Reflecting the airline’s announcement last week, the Star Alliance member will operate 4 weekly flights with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, effective 25MAR23.
Singapore Airlines Beijing Service Changes From late-Dec 2022
Singapore Airlines in late-December 2022 is adjusting service to Beijing, as the carrier resumes passenger service from Singapore to Beijing Capital service, effective 30DEC22. From Singapore, passenger service is scheduled every two weeks on Fridays, while Beijing departure will increase from 2 to 3 weekly. A350-900XWB/787-10 aircraft operates this route.
Philippine Airlines Resumes Kalibo – Seoul Service in 1Q23
Philippine Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Kalibo – Seoul Incheon service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 11 weekly flights between 19JAN23 and 28FEB23. PR488 KLO0220 – 0750ICN 321 D. PR490 KLO1505 – 2035ICN 321 x125. PR489 ICN0850...
AirSWIFT Adds Sicogon Service From mid-Dec 2022
Filipino carrier AirSWIFT last week launched new domestic route, where the airline inaugurated Manila – Sicogon route. This route is scheduled twice weekly with ATR42-600 aircraft, effective 16DEC22. T6810 MNL0555 – 0720ICO AT4 15. T6811 ICO0800 – 0925MNL AT4 15. The airline also operates following routes. Frequency...
SpiceJet Moves Chennai – Bangkok Service Resumption to Jan 2023
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet this month revised planned service resumption on Chennai – Bangkok route, previously scheduled from 23DEC22. Revised service resumption date is now scheduled on 11JAN23 at earliest, with Boeing 737-800 operates 4 weekly flights. SG108 MAA2250 – 0405+1BKK 737 x246. SG109 BKK0505 – 0720MAA 737...
Aero Mongolia Adds Novosibirsk Service From Dec 2022
Aero Mongolia last week added new service to Russia, where it added Ulaanbaatar – Novosibirsk route. Inaugural flight was scheduled on 15DEC22, on board Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. This route is served twice weekly. M0123 UBN2130 – 2320OVB ER4 47. M0124 OVB0020 – 0350UBN ER4 15.
Citilink Adds Padang – Kuala Lumpur Service From late-Dec 2022
Indonesian carrier Citilink this week launched new service to Malaysia, which saw the inaugural of Padang – Kuala Lumpur route on 19DEC22. This route is scheduled 4 times weekly, with Airbus A320 aircraft. QG534 PDG1715 – 1930KUL 320 x246. QG535 KUL1550 – 1615PDG 320 x246.
KLM NS23 Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 23DEC22
KLM this past week filed latest service adjustments to its planned intercontinental network for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment as of 23DEC22 as follows. Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 26MAR23 Increase from previously filed 3 weekly to 7, 777-200ER/787-9 (Frequency increase previously not covered) Amsterdam – Bangkok...
Peach Increases Osaka – Bangkok Flights From late-March 2023
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach yesterday (22DEC22) opened reservation on selected international routes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. On Osaka Kansai – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route, set to launch on 27DEC22, the airline will increase service from 6 weekly in winter season to daily. Airbus A321neo LR aircraft operates...
Akasa Air Schedules Goa Launch in January 2023
Indian carrier Akasa Air in January 2023 is launching service to Goa, where it’ll operate service at Goa’s New airport. Announced this week and listed as “New Goa Manohar International Airport” on the airline’s booking system, the airline’s planned operation as follows. Bangalore –...
