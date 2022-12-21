Read full article on original website
Mt Tam, and make it a day hike, with kids
Hiking CompanionsHiked with children (12 & under), Hiked with a partner. This was the last of the 6 pack for us! Great views, even in the fog, with a rewarding summit. We hiked this with kids (7 & 9) and needed to complete this as a day hike. We found the most challenging route we could, and summited using fern creek trail. This trail was quite steep and had many wooden stretches of stairs along the way. Other than this stretch, the trail was quite manageable and varied in scenery. There were so many routes and trails along the way. It was a bit confusing. So glad I had my phone open with maps. We would have gotten lost many times otherwise.
Strawberry Peak 🍓
Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Today I did Strawberry peak with my pup completing my 6 peaks. Perfect weather out and the trail was pretty easy to follow except a few sections towards the peak that were really rocky and had to climb over. Overall it was a great day and so happy I was able to get this hike in before the year was over.
