Hiking CompanionsHiked with children (12 & under), Hiked with a partner. This was the last of the 6 pack for us! Great views, even in the fog, with a rewarding summit. We hiked this with kids (7 & 9) and needed to complete this as a day hike. We found the most challenging route we could, and summited using fern creek trail. This trail was quite steep and had many wooden stretches of stairs along the way. Other than this stretch, the trail was quite manageable and varied in scenery. There were so many routes and trails along the way. It was a bit confusing. So glad I had my phone open with maps. We would have gotten lost many times otherwise.

2 DAYS AGO