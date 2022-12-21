ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
socialhiker.net

Strawberry Peak 🍓

Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Today I did Strawberry peak with my pup completing my 6 peaks. Perfect weather out and the trail was pretty easy to follow except a few sections towards the peak that were really rocky and had to climb over. Overall it was a great day and so happy I was able to get this hike in before the year was over.
NewsTalk 95.5

Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters

Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
socialhiker.net

Mt Tam, and make it a day hike, with kids

Hiking CompanionsHiked with children (12 & under), Hiked with a partner. This was the last of the 6 pack for us! Great views, even in the fog, with a rewarding summit. We hiked this with kids (7 & 9) and needed to complete this as a day hike. We found the most challenging route we could, and summited using fern creek trail. This trail was quite steep and had many wooden stretches of stairs along the way. Other than this stretch, the trail was quite manageable and varied in scenery. There were so many routes and trails along the way. It was a bit confusing. So glad I had my phone open with maps. We would have gotten lost many times otherwise.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Morons Roasted for Launching Rocks Over the Rim of the Grand Canyon

It looks like it’s time for another edition of moron tourists pulling dangerous stunts at one of our nation’s gorgeous national parks. This time it’s a shocking moment at the Grand Canyon. A moment that brings to mind the recently created term “tourons”. A term that is now going viral as videos of daft tourists making bad decisions continue to make their way online.

