Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Elk Slips On Icy Road While Being Chased By Wolfpack At Yellowstone National Park
It was at this very moment… the elk knew it was done for. Considering elk mainly only consume grasses, tree leaves, twigs, shrubs, bark, and anything of that nature, wolves don’t see elk as any threat at all. They see them as a five star meal. In fact,...
2 police cars among several hit along snow-covered Utah highway
As snowfall became heavy Wednesday, the afternoon rush-hour drive on Interstate 15 became particularly treacherous as multiple cars and trucks slid and lost control, causing collisions. Dramatic footage and images showed an incredibly close call as Utah Highway Patrol troopers were pulled over on the side of a highway Wednesday...
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
socialhiker.net
Strawberry Peak 🍓
Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Today I did Strawberry peak with my pup completing my 6 peaks. Perfect weather out and the trail was pretty easy to follow except a few sections towards the peak that were really rocky and had to climb over. Overall it was a great day and so happy I was able to get this hike in before the year was over.
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters
Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
Man Caught in Snowstorm Swears He Saw a Yeti Dash Across the Road and Hide
It runs across the road and hides in the snow.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Video of bucks brawling on side of Colorado highway highlights dangers of rut season
“Definitely the time of year to be deer aware!”
socialhiker.net
Mt Tam, and make it a day hike, with kids
Hiking CompanionsHiked with children (12 & under), Hiked with a partner. This was the last of the 6 pack for us! Great views, even in the fog, with a rewarding summit. We hiked this with kids (7 & 9) and needed to complete this as a day hike. We found the most challenging route we could, and summited using fern creek trail. This trail was quite steep and had many wooden stretches of stairs along the way. Other than this stretch, the trail was quite manageable and varied in scenery. There were so many routes and trails along the way. It was a bit confusing. So glad I had my phone open with maps. We would have gotten lost many times otherwise.
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a Home in Ski Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Some people dread the winter. Then...
WATCH: Morons Roasted for Launching Rocks Over the Rim of the Grand Canyon
It looks like it’s time for another edition of moron tourists pulling dangerous stunts at one of our nation’s gorgeous national parks. This time it’s a shocking moment at the Grand Canyon. A moment that brings to mind the recently created term “tourons”. A term that is now going viral as videos of daft tourists making bad decisions continue to make their way online.
Black Friday camping deals 2023: offers to expect
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your camping gear, and we'll have the best deals
Comments / 0