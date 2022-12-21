My name is Leonie and I am going to attempt a thru hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, starting in April 2023. I use the word “attempt” because I have done enough research to know that not every hiker who starts out on the PCT at the Southern or Northern border successfully completes all 2650 miles (4264 kilometers) of the trail. I have also learned, in my 50 years on earth, that just because I want something doesn’t mean I will have it! To quote the great Gina Linetti, (Brooklyn 99) “Just because you wanna do something doesn’t mean you get to do it. Life is chaos. Success is completely arbitrary. And confidence is everything.” If you’re going to read my blog, you’ll realize that I love to use quotes, and many of them may come from my favorite sitcoms!

16 DAYS AGO