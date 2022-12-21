Read full article on original website
New York City Residents Continue to Fly South to Florida: Report
New Yorkers fleeing icy winters for Florida in the last five years have primarily settled in the Orlando, Miami and Tampa regions, according to new data from Placer.ai. Florida has attracted 140,000 of these New Yorkers to its swampy shores with its absence of state income or payroll taxes making it a magnet for billionaires and major companies.
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Code Blue in NYC for extreme cold
NEW YORK - A Code Blue is in effect in New York City due to bitterly frigid temperatures. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that New York City saw "significant coastal flooding" and that those who are at risk due to the cold should call 311. CBS New York's winter storm survival guideFriday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area. On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power.
Why giving back is important to this Jamaican, NYC-based entrepreneur
The season of giving comes early for 2022 Inc 5000 honoree, Prospect Cleaning Service, which is Jamaican owned and based in Brooklyn, New York. Every year the company’s owner and CEO, Ingrid Murray, spearheads various outreach programs both in her home country of Jamaica, and her adopted home of New York City.
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Giants players inside Mall of America during fatal shooting
Several New York Giants players and team radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa were inside the Mall of America during a shooting Friday night that killed a 19-year-old man.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $20,000 sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Manhattan took home a winning ticket for Thursday’s drawing, officials said Friday. A ticket worth $20,493 was sold for the Take 5 midday drawing. It was bought at E-Smoke & Convenience, located at 618 Eighth Avenue Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are […]
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
Kodak Black Gives Away Thousands Of Toys in Times Square NYC
Kodak Black’s generosity sprouted all through NYC this week with a holiday giveaway -- and there's been even more Christmas cheer coming the kids’ way!!!. Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hip … Kodak’s recent trek through Times Square saw 2,000 toys given to underprivileged kids as part of his ongoing charity work.
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. New Yorkers struggle with brutal cold on Christmas.
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC
Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in Uniondale, New York
Roosevelt Field is a shopping center with a lot of history, as well as being one of the largest in the United States. This is because it was built on the land where Charles Lindbergh began his famous transatlantic flight. It is now a huge shopping center with more than...
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
